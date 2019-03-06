Famous Americans Populate CCS Halls

If it’s Albert Einstein in the hallowed halls of CCS, it must be the “Night of the Notables,” the culmination of eighth graders studying famous historical figures. Parent Bill Weldon, in top photo, (daughter Bradley was at another booth), confers with the famous physicist (Ben Grampp), as well as Stan Lee (Andrew Mulligan) and Steven Speilberg (Felix Palmer). In the background is Abraham Lincoln (Savannah Ackley). Also on hand were, inset left, Christopher Columbus (Fred Hodgson) and, at right, Ben Carson (Aliyah Romulus) and many other of the rich and FOY-muss. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)