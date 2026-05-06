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Famous Jazz Saxophonist To Perform May 15 

ONEONTA—In the Oneonta Concert Association’s last event of the season, the Julieta Eugenio Jazz Trio will perform modern jazz music on Friday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street. Young artist Jenna Czarnecki, a sixth-grader at Laurens Central School, will also be featured and will play one trumpet piece.

According to a press release, Argentinian saxophonist Julieta Eugenio is based in New York City, and is one of the most compelling young voices in contemporary jazz. She began her career performing in Buenos Aires’ top jazz venues alongside master musicians before moving to New York in 2013 to pursue a jazz naster’s degree at Queens College. 

Eugenio has shared the stage with jazz legends and acclaimed artists including Johnny O’Neal, Eric Reed, Leon Parker, Leo Genovese, Joe Farnsworth, Tardo Hammer, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Pasquale Grasso, and Bertha Hope.

She has appeared on WBGO, ABC7 News, and was highlighted in an interview on Radio France for her critically acclaimed album STAY (2024). The album received four-star reviews from both DownBeat, praising its “expressive depth and technical brilliance,” and AllAboutJazz, highlighting her “commanding tone and inventive improvisations.” 

Her debut album, JUMP (Greenleaf Music, 2022), won the 2022 DCJazzPrix. Eugenio’s third album, recorded as a quartet, is slated for release later this year. 

Tickets are $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for students and are available at https://oneontaconcertassociation.org/. Tickets purchased at the door are $35.00.

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