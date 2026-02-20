TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, February 21

Dinner and a Show with

the Laurens Color Guard

COLOR GUARD—4 p.m. Laurens Color Guard Show and Dinner: Contrast of Colors. Admission by donation. Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-2050 or https://www.facebook.com/events/877180681958544?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FISHING—6 a.m. “Otsego County Limbhangers Ice Fishing Derby.” Fees apply; registration required. Prizes available. Canadarago Lake Boat Launch, 135 Dennison Road, Richfield Springs. (607) 435-6679 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25710015741953691&set=gm.3859696674336539&idorvanity=1628939990745563

TAXES—9 a.m. “VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.(607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=875687985091918&set=a.182156554445068

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

WRITERS SALON—10 a.m. Publishing Primer with Caitlyn Averett. Behind-the-scenes look at traditional publishing, from acquisition meeting to editing. Bring questions or share your own publishing experience. Free; all welcome. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122262161000029034&set=a.122106507572029034

OUTDOORS—10 a.m. to noon. “Snowshoe Walk at Basswood Pond.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Basswood Pond State Forest, Jacobs Road, Burlington Flats. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/snowshoe-walk-at-basswood-pond

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. ( (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Cultures in the Cosmos.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

GAME DAY—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends, fun and laughter for the whole family. Free to everyone. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=916003244594112&set=a.244415948419515

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Feel Good Smoothie Bar and Café, 4 Clinton Place Drive, Oneonta. (607) 386-4079 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

RECEPTION—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Art Show by Michael Piercy, featuring water color paintings and sculpture. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/posts/art-show-michael-piercyfebruary-3-march-15reception-on-february-21-from-11-until/1210357854566220/

WINTER FEST—Noon to 4 p.m. “2nd Annual Winter Fest.” Sledding, bonfire, music, games, refreshments and photos with the bison. Bison Island Ranch, 194 Engleville Road, Sharon Springs. bisonislandranch@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/779081861319763/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ART—Noon to 2 p.m. “Community Creates: Mixed Media Weaving.” Free. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/mixed-media-weaving

TOURNAMENT—1-8 p.m.; registration at noon. “Jack and Jill Soft Tip Darts Tournament.” Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2469289153541163/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. “Printmaking with Barb.” Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studio, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1293223849281358&set=a.492281632708921

WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. “Sun and Moon Earrings/Pendants.” Fees apply; registration required. All materials provided. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. 25maincollective@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/828341573539432/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LITERATURE—1-3 p.m. “Lattes and Literature.” Presented by the Morris Village Library. Discuss current readings with the group. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1865630717410693

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

DANCE—2 p.m. “Step in Time: An Introduction to Irish Dancing.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235836996858616&set=gm.25908720922094107&idorvanity=321873527872198

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography to be performed with monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Solo Recital, Saxophone.” Featuring Daniel Sclafani. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

DINNER—3-6 p.m. “Chicken ‘n Biscuits!” Eat in or take out. Fees apply. Otsego Christian Academy, 353 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-0241 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1820696605280506/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MOVIE NIGHT—7 p.m. “Shrek.” Featuring concessions, free admission and more. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1319017343593191&set=a.544469607714639

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Noises Off.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 2/22; then at 7:30 p.m. on 2/27 and 2/28 and at 2 p.m. on 3/1. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=886288993762460&set=a.191073233284043

MUSIC—8 p.m. “An Old Time Jamboree!” Night of old-time songs and roots-based American tunes and songs with historical antecedents. Fees apply. B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-2053 or https://bsideballroom.com/oneonta-b-side-ballroom-live-music

