More than 100 neglected animals, including the pigs shown above, were removed from a New Berlin farm on April 26. (Photo by Jill Basile)

Farm Gone Bad: Four Arrested in New Berlin Animal Cruelty Case

OTSEGO COUNTY—On April 26, more than two dozen deceased animals were located at a farm on Clark Lane and Pig Farm Lane in New Berlin, following the execution of a search warrant.

Another 107 neglected animals were removed from the property that day, including swine, cattle, sheep, various equines, dogs and cats. The investigation was led by New York State Trooper Karley Davenport, of Troop C, based in Richfield Springs.

Approximately 40 law enforcement officials from Otsego and Chenango counties, including New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officers, were on-site to assess the animals’ health status and living conditions, with guidance from two local veterinarians.

They were joined by more than 30 staff members and volunteers from the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, who assisted in cataloging the animals and transported them to safe harbor, and by members of other animal care organizations throughout the region.

The animals are all now in the custody of the SQSPCA, and are being housed at various sites until further notice.

New York State Police and the SQSPCA held a joint press conference on Tuesday, May 21 at the shelter regarding the case, during which Captain Marc Barbera referred to the case as a “farm gone bad.”

“This is the worst animal cruelty case I’ve ever seen,” Barbera said. “We needed to control the situation. We didn’t want animals from the wild to come on the property and feed off of these stricken animals. We also found a graveyard of cow bones scattered throughout [the property].”

“Many of us who helped during this rescue own or work on farms, or know local farmers,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “We recognize the importance of…farmers in our community, but regardless of the purpose of an animal, whether it is a personal pet or for production, there are minimum basic requirements that [must] be legally met. Animals need access to food and water and appropriate shelter.”

Four people were arrested on May 16 in connection with the April search and seizure.

Each has been charged with felonies and misdemeanors as per New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets law:

Dominick E. Brown, age 44, nine counts of the class “E” felony of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and 95 counts of the misdemeanor of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance.

Jane M. Richards, age 74, nine counts of the class “E” felony of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and 87 counts of the misdemeanor of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance.

Helen F. Goude, age 56, two counts of the class “E” felony of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and three counts of the misdemeanor of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance.

Katheriena M. Goude, age 60, two counts of the class “E” felony of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and three counts of the misdemeanor of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance.

All four were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in the New Berlin Town Court on Wednesday, May 22.

“This case was brought to me exactly one week prior to the State Police seizure. I was presented with photos of deceased animals, and animals who appeared to be without food or access to water and on the brink of death. We immediately jumped into action and contacted our animal cruelty rescue and response network,” said Haynes.

“I want to thank Trooper Karley Davenport and Captain Marc Barbera for their leadership on this case,” Haynes continued. “They have taken it seriously since the first call I made and worked with us side-by-side to make sure we had everything we needed. Had they not acted as quickly as they did, we would have found more animals who had suffered and died in pain.”