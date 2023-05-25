SQSPCA Seeking Sponsors, Selling Tickets for Fashion Show Benefit Event

COOPERSTOWN—The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is seeking sponsors and selling tickets for its first Helping Paws Fashion Show and Benefit, to be held on Thursday, June 8 at The Otesaga Resort Hotel.

Following cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m. and remarks by SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes at 5:30, models will strut the catwalk in The Otesaga’s ballroom bedecked in fashions from a number of local apparel and accessory stores, including Kate’s Upstate, Lake Classic Outfitters and the SQSPCA’s own New Leash on Life Thrift Shop, among others.

There are multiple ways in which the public can support the animal shelter through this event, whether as sponsors, audience members or by making an adoption-level donation.

“Our ‘Top Dog!’ sponsorship level is $1,500.00, which includes membership in our Helping Paws Society, recognition on signage and in the program, and VIP seating for up to four attendees. Plus, sponsors at this level get to design a specialty cocktail in honor of their pet,” Haynes said.

“Helping Paws sponsorship is $1,250.00, and that includes Helping Paws Society membership, signage, and program recognition and VIP seating for two,” she added.

General admission is $50.00 per person with seating on a first come, first served basis.

“Adoption-level donations are another way for folks to donate to the shelter as part of this benefit,” Haynes explained. “There are three levels: Adopt a Dog at $500.00, Adopt a Cat at $300.00 and Adopt a Rabbit at $200.00.”

Adoption-level donations include recognition on signage and on the fashion show program, and general admission for three, two, and one attendees, respectively. These donations support the care of all animals and services provided by the SQSPCA, including but not limited to intake, medical treatment, kennel care, and adoption counseling.

Those interested in sponsoring, donating, or purchasing tickets should contact Sarah Wilcox at (607) 547-8111, extension 106, or swilcox@sqspca.org no later than June 6.

In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a 501c3 charitable organization committed to caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving, forever homes. The SQSPCA is a privately funded, state inspected animal shelter practicing “no-kill” philosophies. Private donations, grants, fundraising and the New Leash on Life Thrift Shop are the shelter’s primary source of income. The SQSPCA is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, just south of the Village of Cooperstown. For more information or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org