Farmers’ Museum Announces New Name Effective Nov. 1

COOPERSTOWN—After more than 80 years, one of the nation’s first open-air living history museums has unveiled a new name and new visual identity. The Farmers’ Museum will change its name to Fenimore Farm & Country Village beginning November 1, 2024. The new name was selected to accurately reflect the property’s long history and to better express the museum’s current focus. Fenimore Farm & Country Village will continue to serve as a center for education, a guardian of artifacts from our rural past, and a community hub.

“Fenimore Farm & Country Village communicates dynamism through its unique location, encompassing a broad range of exhibits and activities—everything from a beautiful rural setting and a historic village to special events and programs, and a working farm,” said Paul S. D’Ambrosio, president of Fenimore Farm and Fenimore Art Museum. “The name also aligns seamlessly with Fenimore Art Museum, which was part of the original property. We believe returning to the property’s original name better serves our visitors as it clearly defines the museum’s focus.”

The property was originally referred to as Fenimore Farm from the time it was owned by James Fenimore Cooper (1813-1817) and Judge Samuel Nelson (1817-1873). After it was purchased by Edward Clark in 1876, it became formally known by that name. Edward Clark’s son, Edward Severin Clark, became sole owner of Fenimore Farm in 1896 and transitioned it into a modern dairy farm by experimenting with new breeds of cattle and the latest in agricultural technology. In 1943, the property was opened to the public as The Farmers’ Museum.

As part of this announcement, a new graphic identity was developed in conjunction with the new institutional name. A new website, FenimoreFarm.org, will launch on November 1.

“This change will not alter our core mission or activities,” D’Ambrosio added. “All of our beloved programs and events like Harvest Festival and Glimmer Nights will continue to delight audiences from the region and beyond.”

Fenimore Farm & Country Village will feature several major events through the end of 2024 and throughout 2025. These include: Glimmer Nights Holiday Light Show (Thursdays-Sundays, Nov 29-Dec 29); Sugaring Off Sundays (Sundays in March 2025); Harvest Festival (September 2025); and Tractor Fest (October 2025).

This project is supported through a Market New York grant awarded by Empire State Development and I LOVE NY, New York State’s Division of Tourism.