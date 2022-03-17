Farmers’ Museum slates spring classes

The Farmers’ Museum opens its Spring Workshop season on Saturday, April 2, with a series of programs throughout the month and again in June taking place at the museum at 5775 State Highway 80 in Cooperstown.

The museum’s resident experts guide participants every step of the way, with activities that include blacksmithing, gardening, baking, printing, broom making, creating balms and salves, and more.

All workshops require advance registration. For descriptions, pricing, and registration, visit FarmersMuseum.org or Eventbrite.com.

Spring Workshop Schedule:

Introduction to Blacksmithing Workshop

April 2, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

$120 / $110 members

Hot Frame Gardening Workshop

April 9, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

$120 / $110 members

Lippitt Farmhouse Baking Workshop

April 16, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

$105 / $95 members

Printing Greeting Cards Workshop

April 23, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

$95 / $85 members

Broom Maker Workshop

April 30, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

$95 / $85 members

Balms and Salves Workshop

June 18, 1:00–4:00 p.m.

$80 / $70 members

Backyard Weeds Workshop

June 19, 1:00–4:00 p.m.

$65 / $55 members