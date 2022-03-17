Farmers’ Museum slates spring classes

Farmers’ Museum slates spring workshops
The Farmers’ Museum opens its Spring Workshop season on Saturday, April 2, with a series of programs throughout the month and again in June taking place at the museum at 5775 State Highway 80 in Cooperstown.
The museum’s resident experts guide participants every step of the way, with activities that include blacksmithing, gardening, baking, printing, broom making, creating balms and salves, and more.
All workshops require advance registration. For descriptions, pricing, and registration, visit FarmersMuseum.org or Eventbrite.com.
Spring Workshop Schedule:
Introduction to Blacksmithing Workshop
April 2, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
$120 / $110 members
Hot Frame Gardening Workshop
April 9, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
$120 / $110 members
Lippitt Farmhouse Baking Workshop
April 16, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
$105 / $95 members
Printing Greeting Cards Workshop
April 23, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
$95 / $85 members
Broom Maker Workshop
April 30, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
$95 / $85 members
Balms and Salves Workshop
June 18, 1:00–4:00 p.m.
$80 / $70 members
Backyard Weeds Workshop
June 19, 1:00–4:00 p.m.
$65 / $55 members