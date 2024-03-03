Advertisement. Advertise with us

February 27 ‘Reinventing Oneonta’ Town Hall Meeting Video Available

ONEONTA—Mayor Mark Drnek hosted a City of Oneonta Town Hall last Tuesday, February 27 at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center. Among the topics explored in this “Reinventing Oneonta” presentation were: the need for more housing; making public spaces more active; ensuring safe and inviting neighborhoods; increasing entertainment opportunities; creating streets that are both pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly; and providing closer access to parking. If you were unable to attend, you can view the Town Hall presentations and Q&A session, including the proposed 27 Market Street development, at https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=601562108836645

