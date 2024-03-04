The Partial Observer by Christine Nealon

Building a Strong, Balanced Community in Oneonta

As a representative of Rehabilitation Support Services and a believer in the power of community, I am inspired by the vision for Oneonta’s renaissance. My belief in the potential of this city stems from my family’s legacy of creating real and lasting community change. My grandparents transformed institutions into homes of hope and opportunity, and my parents defied expectations to create a better life for my uncle with Down syndrome. I come from a long line of pioneers who believe in joining together with neighbors to create positive change.

The City of Oneonta’s request to RSS to consider developing 27 Market Street is not the first time this organization has been called upon to step up. In the 1980s, Mayor Brenner sought our help in providing housing and support services for residents being deinstitutionalized. We have invested in this community for more than 30 years, utilizing our knowledge of the housing market and resources as a non-profit developer.

Now, the city has once again asked RSS to assist in addressing a significant community issue: the lack of affordable housing. Many people are leaving Oneonta in search of affordable housing and a sense of community elsewhere. The mayor outlined a vision for downtown Oneonta that aims to retain current residents and attract new ones during the Town Hall on Tuesday, February 27. He also outlined how, despite discussions with numerous developers, RSS is the only one willing to take on this project, which would increase density and contribute to the economic vitality of Main Street.

There are sound economic reasons why RSS is an appropriate choice for this project. We have a proven track record in real estate development and have already made significant financial investments in Oneonta, details of which have been published on our website RSS in Otsego County — 27 Market Street. The following facts have been presented to well over 100 individuals in council presentations, vision sessions and meetings over the past five months, as well as on our website.

RSS ensures that neighbors in Oneonta and Otsego County have access to safe and stable housing with support and affordability. By “right-sizing” rents to no more than 30 percent of household income, individuals and families can afford other essential needs, such as food, clothing, transportation, and healthcare, while building toward their financial futures. The provision of 24/7 supportive activities and collaborative service providers further contribute to the well-being of residents.

The Oneonta Bagel Company not only offers delicious bagels but also serves as a community-based small business that provides employment opportunities for individuals re-entering the workforce. RSS has been instrumental in helping residents of Otsego County secure competitive employment that aligns with their abilities and preferences. The Wellness Warm Line is a peer training and employment program that offers a confidential phone service for individuals seeking support. RSS collaborates with Bassett Health Home to provide support to Otsego County residents navigating multiple healthcare choices while maintaining their mental health. The Mountain View Social Club, established in 1988, is a member-directed social club/wellness center that ensures consumer participants have equal opportunities to live, work, learn and thrive like their neighbors. RSS plays an important role in educating residents of Otsego County about mental wellness through the Community Guide to Mental Health Services in Otsego County. RSS maintains a public lending library of books, videos, training materials and other relevant information related to mental health.

These initiatives highlight the multifaceted approach taken by RSS to address the diverse needs of individuals and create a strong and balanced community in Oneonta and Otsego County. The commitment to providing housing, employment support, wellness services, social activities, and community education reflects RSS’s dedication to enhancing the well-being and quality of life for residents.

Unfortunately, amid discussions on the 27 Market Street project, there are voices spreading misinformation and generating fear, creating a climate that hinders community cohesion. Our interest is to work side by side with the community, engaging in honest dialogue and problem-solving. We want to continue to address any concerns that may arise during the development, building, or lease-up phases.

While we have been transparent and collaborative in discussing the project over the past five months, we understand there are questions regarding the timeline. We are working against the deadline for a competitive tax credit application this summer. While this opportunity may arise again in the future, it is not guaranteed. Additionally, the costs of materials and construction are subject to change, making it essential to act now.

If Oneonta decides to proceed with RSS as the developer of 27 Market Street, RSS can offer several benefits. We will purchase the site at its appraised value after demolition and build a beautiful, energy-efficient structure that fits the architectural style of the past. We will add at least 50 residents to the downtown community, enforce lease agreements, and integrate new tenants seamlessly, including providing supportive services. We will also create commercial spaces that attract students, families, and youth, provide parking, negotiate a fair PILOT, and invest in water and sewer payments annually.

We believe in Oneonta, and as a longtime member of this community, RSS wants to be part of the solution. By working together, we can be on the side of history, where growth and progress define Oneonta once again. Thank you for considering this opportunity to collaborate and build a stronger, more balanced community.

Christine Nealon is the director of strategic partnerships for Rehabilitation Support Services.