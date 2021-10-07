Fenimore announces Art by Lake winners, virtual ‘Arthur’ series, Haring sendoff

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Fenimore Art Museum hosted its 14th annual Art by the Lake juried art invitational Saturday, Oct. 2.

Eight awards were presented including the prestigious Fenimore Award, which represents “best of show” and was won by artist Tatiana Rhinevault of Hyde Park.

Art by the Lake winners:

Fenimore Award (best in show):Tatiana Rhinevault, Hyde Park.

Photography Award: Robert Fisher, Delhi.

The Painting Award: Tom Hussey, Auburn.

2D/Mixed Media Award: R.C. Oster, Utica.

Sculpture/3D Award: John Jackson, Jefferson.

Painter’s Award (best use of color): Marta Baxter, Ballston Spa.

Judges’s Award (best painting technique): Meg Anderson Argo, Oneonta.

Viewer’s Choice Award: Matthais Kern, Andes.

Marc Brown, creator of the bestselling “Arthur Adventure Book” series, which developed into the popular PBS television series “Arthur” will be the subject of five virtual programs in conjunction with Fenimore Art Museum.

The museum has had an exhibit about the show/book this year.

The virtual program offers five opportunities to join in: Oct. 16 and 30; Nov. 13 and 27 and Dec. 11, all starting at 10:30 a.m.

Tours are provided free of charge with a suggested donation of $10.

Reserve a spot at Eventbrite.com.

The exhibition, “Believe in Yourself: What We Learned from Arthur,” is an inside look at Marc Brown’s artwork and stories. It includes many of Brown’s pencil, pen-and-ink and watercolor illustrations featuring many of the ever-popular characters he has created.

Favorite Arthur characters are included, such as D.W., Francine, Buster, Mr. Ratburn and more

This special Zoom program features live interaction with a museum educator as they lead a virtual tour of the exhibition, stopping at a wide variety of artworks and including video clips from an exclusive interview with Brown.

Learn about the artist’s storyboard process, how he came up with characters in the series, and even some of his favorite music that he listens to while drawing.

Each Zoom tour concludes with a special drawing activity for children and adults alike.

This program requires an internet connection and Zoom software. A link to the Zoom session will be emailed to all registrants the day before the program to the address used to register for the program.

Keith Haring: Radiant Vision



The Fenimore will premiere a rare behind-the-scenes look at “Radiant Baby,” the acclaimed off-Broadway musical about the life and work of Keith Haring, to celebrate the final days of the museum’s “Keith Haring: Radiant Vision.” The event will be streamed at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8. and will be freely accessible on both Facebook and YouTube.

It will feature three musical performances by Lena Hall and Debra Barsha and will also include a discussion about the show’s history and creative process featuring Stuart Ross (book/co-lyricist) and Stephen Brackett (director).

“Keith Haring: Radiant Vision” is on view at Fenimore through Oct. 11.