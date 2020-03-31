Fenimore, Farmers’ Museums Launch ‘Digital April’

COOPERSTOWN – Virtual tours, crafting videos and updates on the baby farm animals are all part of the Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum’s “Digital April” series on Facebook, Instagram, and the museums’ websites.

At Fenimore, discover virtual walk-throughs and objects from new exhibitions including “Blue Gardens: Photographs by Gross and Daley,” “Prismatic Beauty: American People and American Art” and “Elegant Line/Powerful Shape: Elements of Native American Art.” Short videos will objects from the museum’s collections of folk art, fine art, and Native American art, and kids can even create crafts at home with instruction from members of the museum’s education staff.

The Farmers’ Museum shares information on objects from its vast collections and offers instructional videos, including a series on spring gardening. Other videos focus on cooking historic recipes, soap making, quilting, and weaving. Kids will find updates on the farm animals as well as videos created especially for them.

Follow both museums on Facebook and Instagram or sign up for their e-newsletters to keep up with the latest information.