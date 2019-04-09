By: Jim Kevlin  04/09/2019  7:10 pm
Fenimore Gives Champs Honorary Memberships

The Fenimore Art Museum bestowed honorary membership on the state champion CCS Hawkeyes’ Varsity Basketball Team last Friday during the spring member reception. At right, Fenimore President Paul D’Ambrosio, center, and Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch congratulate Coach John Lambert. Team members are, first row, from left, Kyle Meyer, Ben Tafuro and Spencer Lewis; second row, Kyle Santello and Ryan Lansing; third row, Jack Lambert, Calvin Sandler and Jesse Furnari; fourth row, Noah Lifgren and John Kennedy. (Todd Kenyon photo)

