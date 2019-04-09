Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Fenimore Gives Champs Honorary Memberships Fenimore Gives Champs Honorary Memberships 04/09/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Fenimore Gives Champs Honorary Memberships The Fenimore Art Museum bestowed honorary membership on the state champion CCS Hawkeyes’ Varsity Basketball Team last Friday during the spring member reception. At right, Fenimore President Paul D’Ambrosio, center, and Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch congratulate Coach John Lambert. Team members are, first row, from left, Kyle Meyer, Ben Tafuro and Spencer Lewis; second row, Kyle Santello and Ryan Lansing; third row, Jack Lambert, Calvin Sandler and Jesse Furnari; fourth row, Noah Lifgren and John Kennedy. (Todd Kenyon photo) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: CCS HAWKEYES STATE CHAMPS NYSA Presents Lady Hawkeye NY Champs With Memberships To Fenimore, Farmers Cooperstown Boys Sectional Champs!