Fetterman Award Nominations Due Friday, August 30

COOPERSTOWN—The Clark Sports Center is seeking nominations for its annual Fetterman Award, given in memory of Patrick C. Fetterman, long-time associate director of the ACC Gymnasium/Clark Sports Center. Nominations are due by Friday, August 30.

Fetterman Award recipients are honored for their dedication to serving Cooperstown’s local youth, especially in the area of athletics. The intent is to honor a community member with a show of genuine appreciation by the Clark Family/Foundation/Sports Center for all they have done for youth and athletics, officials said.

Nominees should meet the following criteria: must be involved with local youth in the area of athletics; caring, compassionate, kind; honest, fair, ethical; unselfish motives, good-hearted; shows good sportsmanship, patience, sense of humor; teaches through example; well-liked and respected by children and adults; enjoys what he/she is doing; is truly interested in helping children with a positive experience; has direct contact with children, but in their involvement may help with fundraisers, etc.; may be a coach, referee/umpire, organizer; is an excellent role model.

Nomination letters may be dropped off to Brenda Wedderspoon-Gray at the Clark Sports Center, mailed to the sports center at PO Box 850, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or e-mailed to wedderspoongrayb@clarksportscenter.com.

The Clark Sports Center will make a presentation of this award at a special gathering of friends, family and members of the community. A trophy sculpted by local artist Fred Blatt is on display in the trophy case at the sports center and each year the recipient’s name is added to the engraved plate on the trophy. The recipient also receives a plaque to keep.