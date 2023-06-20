HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-21-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

BE INFORMED – 7-8 p.m. Associate Professor of Limnology Dr. Kiyoko Yokota presents “What Is a Healthy Lake?” The lecture discusses basic lake biology with a focus on the physical and biological factors that determine the quality of water found in a water body. Free, open to all. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-lecture-series-what-is-a-healthy-lake/

BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

KNEEDLECRAFT – 10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on your knit, crochet, or other fiber project. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sidney. Visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. This time, enjoy a lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and peanut butter cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

GRANGE MEETING—6:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share and enjoy a play reading based on an ad from The Freeman’s Journal, advertising a reward for the return of an indentured Apprentice boy. Includes an introduction by Steve Purcell about Indentured servants. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5203.