Fetterman Award Nominations Sought

COOPERSTOWN—The Clark Sports Center has asked the public for nominations for the Patrick C. Fetterman Award. Fetterman was a long-serving associate director of the Alfred Corning Clark Gymnasium. Recipients are honored for their dedication to local youth athletics and have their names added to a trophy sculpted by local artist Fred Blatt. The award is intended to demonstrate the genuine appreciation of the Clark family, Clark Foundation and Clark Sports Center for contributions to youth athletics. Recent recipients include Val Paige, Pete Henrici, John Lambert and Harold “Bud” Lippitt. For full award guidelines or to make a nomination, visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/fetterman-award/.

