Fetterman Award Nominations Sought

Dylan Robinson sentenced to 20 years to life for murder in botched robbery By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com COOPERSTOWN — Dylan Robinson was sentenced to 20 years to life at the Otsego County Courthouse on Monday, Oct. 4, for the murder of his father, Kenneth Robinson, during a botched 2019 robbery attempt for marijuana and money. Dylan was 15 when the crime was committed Oct. 10, 2019, in Worcester. During sentencing, Otsego County Judge John Lambert said Robinson made “poor decisions in your young life” and noted Dylan smoked marijuana and alcohol daily and hung out with the…