By: Jim Kevlin  08/21/2020
Final CCS Parents' Briefing Underway Online Right Now

At t his hour, Cooperstown Superintendent of Schools Bill Crankshaw is conducting the final of three briefings via Zoom on plans to reopen the elementary and junior-senior high school.  Governor Cuomo, in announcing last Friday that schools may reopen in September, required all districts to hold three briefing for parents.  Crankshaw announced yesterday, and repeated a few minutes, that plans have been changed:  Only online classes will resume in September; in-class instruction, half on, half off, will not begin until Oct. 5.

