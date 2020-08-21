Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Final CCS Parents’ Briefing Underway Online Right Now Final CCS Parents’ Briefing Underway Online Right Now 08/21/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Final CCS Parents’ Briefing Underway Online Right Now At t his hour, Cooperstown Superintendent of Schools Bill Crankshaw is conducting the final of three briefings via Zoom on plans to reopen the elementary and junior-senior high school. Governor Cuomo, in announcing last Friday that schools may reopen in September, required all districts to hold three briefing for parents. Crankshaw announced yesterday, and repeated a few minutes, that plans have been changed: Only online classes will resume in September; in-class instruction, half on, half off, will not begin until Oct. 5. CLICK HERE TO JOIN ONGOING DISCUSSION