Fire Chief Tallman At Bassett, 2 Other Firemen At Upstate

First Briefing Expected By 4 p.m.

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Cooperstown Fire Chief Jim Tallman suffered injuries in last night’s garage fire in Middlefield and was kept over night at Bassett Hospital, but two other Cooperstown volunteers injured were transferred to Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, which has specialty burn unit.

Two other firefighters from other departments were also treated at Bassett.

“They were both close to the fire” when an explosion occurred, said Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch today, adding, “They have our full support – and our prayers – and their families as well.”

While Tallman was hospitalized, the mayor said, he was able to speak with her late yesterday evening. She emailed other members of the Village Board at 11:45 p.m. to brief them on the situation.

As she understands it, the fire in the wooden garage appeared to be burning out shortly after the Cooperstown units arrived in the hamlet of Middlefield. But as firefighters approach, an explosion occurred. It might have been a gas tank, observers at the scene said.

The garage was owned by C.R. Jones, the retired NYSHA curator, and his son, Graham, also lives in an adjacent home.

Tallman and two other Cooperstown volunteers were among five firefighters ambulances transferred from the scene to Bassett last evening. The county Office of Emergency Services is expected to issue a press release on what happened before 4 p.m. this afternoon.

“Never has there been something like this before” in the Cooperstown department, said Tillapaugh, who discussed the matter with three other former fire chief holding vigil at Bassett last evening.

No official word has been released on which department the two other injured firefighters were affiliated with, but the mayor said they may have been Middlefield or Cherry Valley, who also were the first to arrive at the scene.

County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. said the state Fire Marshall’s Office is leading the investigation in collaboration with Art Klinger, the county’s Emergency Services director.