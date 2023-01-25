Fire District Holds First Meeting After December Election

By CASPAR EWIG

FLY CREEK

The newly-constituted Board of Fire Commissioners of the Fly Creek Fire District held its annual organizational meeting and first monthly meeting on Thursday, January 12. The agenda moved forward in an organized manner and was free from the discord that had marked the recent election.

“We’re going to start with a clean slate,” said Sam Hoskins, who was elected chairman of the board on December 13.

At the outset, Hoskins emphasized that he is committed to instilling transparency into the actions of the Board of Fire Commissioners. He bemoaned the fact there were gaps in the board’s records, and that areas of the website were outdated.

“From now on, the draft minutes will be circulated among the commissioners and posted on the website as soon as possible, and then amended as needed after they are approved at the following meeting,” he said.

Hoskins also proposed that the board look further into a Chrome system proposed by the previous board for the purpose of memorializing e-mail exchanges among the commissioners.

“It’s important that we all know what has transpired in prior meetings,” Hoskins said, “and with this system each commissioner in the future could review the prior exchanges.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, the commissioners agreed to return to the former schedule of holding meetings on the third Thursday of the month.