Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Fire Doused In Nader Towers Fire Doused In Nader Towers 03/09/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Fire Doused In Nader Towers The contents of Apartment 213 were on the side lawn of Nader Towers this afternoon after a fire alarm called Oneonta firefighters to the senior citizen highrise. The fire was accidental and started in the kitchen. Smoke alarms went off, and the resident herself called 911. There were no pets in the apartment, and no injuries. The resident is staying with friends overnight. OFD Capt. Mike Mancini said, on arrival, the crews ran a hose up the stairway. There was fire damage in the kitichen, and a little smoke damage in the hall. Because the building is concrete, the fire didn’t spread, Mancini said. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)