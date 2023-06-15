First Impressions: Glimmerglass Geared for Great Season

ANTHONY ROTH COSTANZO (Photo by Nina Westervelt)

First Impressions by Rob Ainsley

Greetings from The Glimmerglass Festival. It is hard to believe we open our 2023 season in just three weeks! This year, our productions offer thrilling stories of romance, joy, tragedy, discovery and laughter. The tale of young artists losing their innocence in “La bohème,” the tragic destinies of the young lovers in “Romeo and Juliet,” the questions about life in “Candide,” and a young knight’s battle to reunite with his beloved in “Rinaldo” serve as poignant reminders of the struggles and idealism of youth. I like to envision our season as a form of time travel—a collection of masterpieces so evocative that they become portals through which we can directly engage with the past. From the Latin Quarter of 19th-century Paris to the vibrant Broadway of the 1950s, our productions transport us and refresh our perspectives with their relevance and immediacy. The theater is like a workout for the soul—come to a show and leave invigorated!

Our season is also a celebration of innovation. On one end of the spectrum, we have the Pavilion project “Love & War,” where some of our finest artists will transport you to the very origins of opera when setting dramatic text to music was just becoming a concept. On the other end of the spectrum, we proudly present “The Rip Van Winkles,” a world-premiere youth opera that takes a comedic look into technology’s profound role in our lives today.

A significant aspect of the festival’s mission revolves around nurturing youthful idealism. The Young Artists and Apprentices who grace our campus each year have dedicated considerable effort to honing their talents. The opportunities and training we provide them often serve as launching pads for successful careers. One example is this season’s Artist-in-Residence, the exceptional countertenor, Anthony Roth Costanzo. Anthony’s journey began as a Young Artist at Glimmerglass. Now, he returns as a GRAMMY winner to portray the title role in “Rinaldo” while mentoring our talented Young Artists. It is a gift for them to benefit from his mentorship and a treat for us to witness his remarkable talent and charisma again. Don’t miss their captivating cabaret evening in “An Evening with Anthony Roth Costanzo.”

Glimmerglass has always been rooted in this community. The tradition continues, with this season featuring the talents of more than 40 regional performers. We are also proud to offer a free lunchtime concert series, Midday Music. The series showcases the personal stories of our Festival Artists and their favorite pieces. You can catch a lunchtime concert (they all start at noon) on June 29 at Artworks in Cherry Valley, Christ Church in Cooperstown on July 13, on July 27 in the ballroom of The Otesaga Resort Hotel, and on August 10 in the Fenimore Art Museum auditorium. Each concert is a surprise, announced from the stage—discover what the stars love to sing when they are given carte blanche!

These are the hallmarks of The Glimmerglass Festival—our commitment to fostering young talent and cultivating new works, the spirit of innovation that permeates our productions, the breadth and diversity of our repertoire, and our unwavering belief that opera is for all. The festival is one of New York’s most fertile grounds for promoting artistic excellence. With our Alice Busch Opera Theater nestled on the banks of Otsego Lake, Glimmerglass has captivated generations—enchanting them into its embrace (including me!). I stepped into the role of artistic and general director in September. The months leading to this summer have been a time of transition, learning, laughter, challenge, welcome and awe. I can’t wait to share this season—my first—with you. I’ll see you at the festival!

Rob Ainsley is the artistic and general director of The Glimmerglass Festival.