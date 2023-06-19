HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-20-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 20

TALKING OPERA—7 p.m. Join the Glimmerglass Festival for a discussion on “La Boheme.” First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. E-mail guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or visit glimmerglassguild.org/

LITTLE LEAGUE – 5:45 p.m. Join the Oneonta Little League for the finale of the first annual “Murph Cup” and cheer on the players. Doc Knapp Field, River Street, Oneonta. Oneontalittleleague@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/oneontalittleleague

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate clothing, gear, enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at West Branch Preserve & Hamden Rail Trail, Hamden, with hike leaders Kathy and Bill Holmstrom. (607) 988-7180 or visit susqadk.org

PRESCHOOL TUESDAYS – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children aged 3-4 are invited for a fun day of engaging games, songs, crafts, and activities to strengthen gross and fine motor skills with emphasis on developing the imagination and appreciation for the rural village life. Included with museum admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org/event/preschool-tuesdays-2/2023-06-06/

WEBINAR – 1-2 p.m. Celebrate World Refugee Day with a webinar presented by the NYS Office of New Americans and the NYS Developmental Disabilities Planning Council. Learn how the ONA helps New Americans navigate the variety of free services that are available in this free webinar. Registration required. (315) 207-6951 ext. 139 or visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S4s1fin9T9-y-LOK27hz0A#/registration

WWII HISTORY – 2 p.m. “The Stories Behind the Stars: Oneonta’s WWII Fallen” presentation by Prof. Jim Greenberg on his research into the stories of the 72 soldiers from Oneonta who ‘fell’ in WWII. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit facebook.com/hmloneonta/

KIDS’ ART CLASS—3 p.m. Children aged pre-K through 12 are invited to stop in and work on an arts and crafts project. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

T ZONE—4-6 p.m. Teens aged 12-15 are invited for this after-school program to de-stress, enjoy a nutritious snack and play games with their peers in a safe environment. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. Visit richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/programs/

COOKING – 4:30-5:30 p.m. Hop online with your kids aged 4+ to learn about practical nutrition and the basics of cooking. Fun and interactive, and free to income-eligible families. Complete 6-8 of the classes to receive a kid’s knife set and cookbook (one per family). Held Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 1. Presented by the Cornell Cooperative Extension Center, Cobleskill. (518) 234-4303 ext. 115 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/21/cooking-with-kids

NETWORKING – 5-6 p.m. Connect with local businesses and professionals and then catch a game with the Oneonta Outlaws, Damaschke Field, 15 Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-4500 or visit facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

FIGURE DRAWING—5-7 p.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to draw from life in fun drop-in sessions. Newspaper and charcoal provided. No instruction. Cost, $10. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. 607-214-6040 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org/event/

ART COLLECTIVE—6 p.m. Teens and adults are invited for this quiet time to work on your art with likeminded company. Held 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166