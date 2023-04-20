First Presbyterian Church Certified Again as Earth Care Congregation

COOPERSTOWN

For the 10th year, Cooperstown’s First Presbyterian Church has been certified as an Earth Care Congregation by the Presbyterian Church (USA).

This certification recognizes churches that make the commitment to take seriously God’s charge to “till and keep” the garden, e.g., to care for God’s earth. To become an Earth Care Congregation, First Presbyterian pledged to integrate environmental practices and thinking into its worship, education, facilities and outreach.

Started in 2010 by the PC (USA), the goal of this program is to inspire churches to care for God’s earth in a holistic way, through integrating earth care into all aspects of their church life. The Earth Care Congregation certification honors churches that make that commitment and encourages others to follow their example.

The Cooperstown church purchases its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources (community solar, wind, hydro), has replaced its furnaces with more efficient ones, and has improved the insulation in all its buildings. The congregation has replaced all lights with LED bulbs. The members recycle, compost, purchase Free Trade Coffee and avoid use of all Styrofoam products.

“First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown is just one of the 305 churches in our denomination that chose to dedicate themselves to intentional care of God’s earth this year. This congregation’s activities and commitment bring hope to their community and indeed to the world. We believe that First Presbyterian will inspire others to respond intentionally to God’s call to care for the earth,” says Jessica Maudlin, associate for Sustainable Living and Earth Care Concerns for the PC (USA).

For more information about the Cooperstown Presbyterian’s Earth Care program, contact the church at (607) 547-8401.

For more information on the Earth Care Congregations program, visit www.pcusa.org/earthcarecongregations.