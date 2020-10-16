Flood Past At SUNY, But Cases Dribble In

COOPERSTOWN – While the flood of COVID cases at SUNY Oneonta is past, new cases still are dribbling in: two involving students in the past three days, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported this afternoon.

Before that, only two cases had been reported since Thursday, Oct. 8.

So far, SUNY Oneonta accounts for 744 of 927 that surfaced in Otsego County since the start of the pandemic threat.

At Hartwick College, there have been no cases in several days.

As of today, there are eight active cases in the county, two hospitalizations and seven deaths.