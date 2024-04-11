“Sam’s Peony” by May-Britt Joyce. (Photo provided)

Flowers Are Focus of CAA Gallery Show

COOPERSTOWN—The work of local artist May-Britt Joyce is to be featured in “Meet Me in My Flower Garden,” an exhibit at the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. The opening reception will be held on Friday, April 12 from 5-7 p.m.

The gardenlike exhibit of color and commentary features more than 40 of Joyce’s floral paintings, with notes on her inspiration, creative process, and background on her chosen subjects, which range back to the classification of plants in the 18th century by Swedish botanist Carl von Linné (Linneaus). Joyce traces her roots to within 20 miles of Linneaus’ birthplace in Småland, Sweden, which may have prompted her lifelong love of flowers.

Joyce came to art later in life, encouraged by her artist daughter, and found fulfillment of her expression through classes with well-known local artists Amy Cannon and Mary Nolan.

In addition to the paintings, two books will also be on display. One is “Herbarium Amoris Floral Romance,” which Joyce calls a beautifully-illustrated book of flowers as classified by Linneaus. The other, ”En Annan Slags Trädgård,” (A Different Type of Garden) was written by a cousin in Sweden. It presents flora of the month and the method of arranging “slow” flowers with a color palette and beauty in every season. An arrangement interpretation of April, created by Deborah Miller of Fly Creek Flowers, will also be part of the exhibit.

“Meet Me in My Flower Garden” runs through Wednesday, May 8, Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional works by Joyce can be viewed at maybrittsart.com.