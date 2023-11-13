Advertisement. Advertise with us

Flutist Ana Laura Gonzalez, pianist Fidelez Sta. Brigida and flutist Barbara Siesel will perform at the Dunderberg Gallery this Wednesday at 7 p.m. (Photo by Keith Torgan)

Flute Concert at Gilbertsville Gallery Inaugurates New Series

GILBERTSVILLE—A concert titled “Mostly Flutes!” will take place at the Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville on Wednesday, November 15 at 7 p.m. The event marks the first in the series “Concerts at the Dunderberg” to take place in the coming months. Refreshments will be served.

Participating musicians this week are flutists Barbara Siesel and Ana Laura Gonzalez and pianists John Colonna and Fidelez Sta. Brigida. 

Featured composers will include Telemann, Doppler, Clarke, Rodrigo and Uebayashi.

Siesel, who holds a Master’s in Music from The Julliard School, has appeared as a flute soloist and chamber musician throughout the United States, Asia and Europe.  She has given master classes at the China and Central Conservatory in Beijing and at major conservatories in the United States.

Gonzalez, professor of flute and music theory at Hartwick College, has recently performed at the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Festival in Palm Beach, Florida, the Oneonta Concert Association, and Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. 

Colonna, who performs almost nightly in New York City, has also performed with his own group, the John Colonna Quartet, the Blake Fleming Trio, and at the Renaissance Church in Harlem. 

Sta. Brigida, who began playing the piano at the age of 3, is an adjunct professor teaching aural skills and keyboard techniques at Hartwick College.  She is also music director at the United Methodist Church in Cooperstown.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Paintings Travel to Los Angeles for Solo Exhibit

Paintings Travel to Los Angeles for Solo Exhibit By TERESA WINCHESTERGILBERTSVILLE It’s a long way from Carrie Mae Smith’s Italianate stone house in Gilbertsville to Los Angeles and Lowell Ryan Projects, a split-level art gallery with an art deco exterior. Nevertheless, Smith made the 2,764-mile trip with her husband, Greg Watson, on February 14 to open her first solo exhibit at the gallery, which welcomes artists whose work crosses disciplinary boundaries. “It’s the most significant gallery show I’ve had to date,” Smith said.…

Best Bets: July 20, 2023

The John Colonna Trio will perform on Thursday, July 20 at Marcus Villagrán’s Dunderberg Gallery, 188 Marion Avenue in Gilbertsville. The trio—pianist Colonna, Kenji Tokunaga on bass and Joel Proctor on drums—has been described by doNYC.com as “a group of virtuosic musicians who channel the sound of classic jazz into modern feels like funk, rock, and gospel.”…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DEC. 2

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DEC. 2 Festival Of Holiday Trees To Learn How You Can Help Area Families This Holiday Season CLICK HERE. FESTIVAL OF TREES – 6:30-8:30 p.m. Family night. Take a wagon to see the holiday light displays, see Santa and his elves. Decorate trees with ornaments for wildlife, and watch holiday movies. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co. Hwy. 31, Cooperstown. Info, www.friendsofglimmerglass.com CHRISTMAS BAZAAR – 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Includes Christmas tree trimmings, knitted and crocheted items, holiday decorations, a white elephant sale, bake sale, and a luncheon. Elm Park Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, (607)432-6552…