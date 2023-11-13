Flutist Ana Laura Gonzalez, pianist Fidelez Sta. Brigida and flutist Barbara Siesel will perform at the Dunderberg Gallery this Wednesday at 7 p.m. (Photo by Keith Torgan)

Flute Concert at Gilbertsville Gallery Inaugurates New Series

GILBERTSVILLE—A concert titled “Mostly Flutes!” will take place at the Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville on Wednesday, November 15 at 7 p.m. The event marks the first in the series “Concerts at the Dunderberg” to take place in the coming months. Refreshments will be served.

Participating musicians this week are flutists Barbara Siesel and Ana Laura Gonzalez and pianists John Colonna and Fidelez Sta. Brigida.

Featured composers will include Telemann, Doppler, Clarke, Rodrigo and Uebayashi.

Siesel, who holds a Master’s in Music from The Julliard School, has appeared as a flute soloist and chamber musician throughout the United States, Asia and Europe. She has given master classes at the China and Central Conservatory in Beijing and at major conservatories in the United States.

Gonzalez, professor of flute and music theory at Hartwick College, has recently performed at the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Festival in Palm Beach, Florida, the Oneonta Concert Association, and Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.

Colonna, who performs almost nightly in New York City, has also performed with his own group, the John Colonna Quartet, the Blake Fleming Trio, and at the Renaissance Church in Harlem.

Sta. Brigida, who began playing the piano at the age of 3, is an adjunct professor teaching aural skills and keyboard techniques at Hartwick College. She is also music director at the United Methodist Church in Cooperstown.