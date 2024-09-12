Following a four-week voting period, Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been named America’s Best Cidery by “USA Today” readers. (Photo provided)

Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard Named Best Cidery in ‘USA Today’ Reader Poll

FLY CREEK—The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been awarded the title of Best Cidery in the United States by readers of “USA Today.” The USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, which recognizes the best in travel, entertainment, and lifestyle, nominated 20 cideries nationwide. During the four-week voting period, readers were invited to vote for their favorite, and Fly Creek Cider Mill emerged as the top choice, finishing as the number one cidery in the country.

“The ‘USA Today’ network is one of the largest and most influential local-to-national publishing organizations in the country, and we are beyond excited to be recognized as America’s Number One Cidery for 2024,” said Bill Michaels, owner of Fly Creek Cider Mill, in a recent press release. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible staff, who ensure every visitor has an exceptional experience. We are deeply grateful to our loyal fans and visitors who supported us with their votes.”

Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard offers visitors a unique experience, combining history, tradition, and a passion for quality cider-making. Guests can witness cider being made on the historic 1889 water-powered, water-hydraulic press, which produces over 20,000 gallons each fall. Since 2002, the mill has offered hard ciders and apple wines and was recently enhanced with a new tasting room that serves tasting flights and ciders by-the-glass.

This accolade is not just a win for the Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard, officials said, but is also a reflection of the vibrant cider and apple culture in New York State.

“As a proud member of the New York State Cider Association and the New York State Apple Association, and a key player in the regional agritourism industry, the Fly Creek Cider Mill continues to uphold its reputation for excellence, shining a spotlight on New York agriculture,” Michaels said.

The fresh-pressing season kicked off on Thursday, September 12 with the arrival of the apple harvest. As the Fly Creek Cider Mill gears up for a busy fall season, visitors are encouraged to “come and experience why Fly Creek was voted the best cidery in the nation.”

The Fly Creek Cider Mill is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the season will run through December. For more information and to view the pressing schedule, visit www.flycreekcidermill.com.