Fly Creek Cider Mill To Close On Jan. 31

After Pandemic, Family May Reconsider

The historic Fly Creek Cider Mill, operated as a tourist attraction by the Michaels family for more than 50 years, will close at the end of the month, the family announced today. It appears the closing is the result of the COVID Year. “As the recovery from the pandemic progresses, we will reassess our position,” said the announcement. The cider mill, founded in the mid 19th century, pressed apples until the 1950s. After Charlie and Barbara Michaels, in top photo at right, bought the property in 1962, they replanted the orchard, began pressing their own cider again, and over time developed the property into a regional attraction. Their son, Bill, left, and his wife Brenda have operated it in recent years.