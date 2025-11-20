Advertisement. Advertise with us

The Fly Creek Fire Company welcomed its new fire truck with a traditional “wet-down” on November 12. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Fly Creek Fire Company Unveils New, ‘Lightly Used’ Fire Truck

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
FLY CREEK

Dozens of firefighters, their families, and other locals gathered at the Fly Creek fire station to welcome a newly-purchased, lightly-used fire truck on its journey back from an Illinois fire department on Wednesday, November 12. Officials said the new truck will bring more capacity and reliability—without requiring new expenses for taxpayers.

“It’s gonna allow us to be able to respond without worrying about our trucks breaking down,” Chief Steven Baker told AllOtsego. “Anytime you can have a fleet that is operating without worries, it’s a benefit to our community.”

“A new truck is anywhere from $800,000.00 to a million dollars,” Baker continued. “So we purchased this truck for $390,000.00.

“We’re just happy that commissioners were able to afford to pay for this truck. We didn’t have to finance it. We didn’t have to bill our taxpayers any more money,” Baker added.

Nationally, new fire trucks are in short supply, with few suppliers to choose from. Many departments face years-long waitlists for expensive trucks.

First Assistant Chief Adam Kantor, who has been filling in for Baker since he had an off-duty road accident, managed much of the process of identifying and purchasing the truck. He and another firefighter flew out to Illinois and drove the truck back. The fire company introduced its new vehicle with a “wet-down,” a traditional way of welcoming a new truck into the fleet.

“You can only do 67 miles an hour max speed in this thing,” Kantor said. “It’s a big truck, it’s a good truck. And it was flawless all the way home. Not any issues.”

On the drive back, Kantor recalled, “We got a cool discount at Texas Roadhouse halfway along because they saw the fire truck.”

After speeches and a blessing, attendees enjoyed cake in the fire house.

Fly Creek Fire Chief Steven Baker, right, and First Assistant Chief Adam Kantor, middle, identified and selected the new fire truck. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

News Briefs: November 20, 2025

A presentation on the region's history during the American Revolution with the Town of Maryland Historical Society, the Oneonta Garden Club's Holiday Greens Sale and Luncheon, a collaborative collection by Cooperstown jewelers, and a tick-borne "meat allergy" are among the topics covered in this week's news briefs.…
November 20, 2025

Angel Tree Program Celebrates Spirit of Christmas

This is the 104th year of this community tradition. The Salvation Army has gathered the Christmas wish lists, grouped by family, as follows. You can help Santa, and be an angel, by selecting a family to sponsor.…
November 20, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE