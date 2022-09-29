Fly Creek General Store Vandalized

At 2:45 p.m. on Monday, September 26, a man was walking around the Fly Creek General Store.

“He’s a regular here, but he seemed a little out of it,” said Tom Bouton, owner of the store. “He came in wanting cigarettes, then went outside and just started to wander around the street and the store.”

The man then threw himself into the large glass window of the store, then into a smaller window and finally into the door.

“The glass broke and he was covered in blood; it took quite a few police officers to get him down and cuffed,” Mr. Bouton said. “Obviously there was something going on in his mind.”

Damages are unknown at this time, but may be in excess of $5,000.