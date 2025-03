Letter from Waldo Johnston

Poetry Pokes Fun at Tesla Haters

Yet another limerick, this one especially timely. What purpose is burning and vandalizing Teslas supposed to serve? Is it working?

It was once thought Elon’s Tesla cars

Would show owners to be virtuous stars.

But when he began ending

Our gov’s wasteful spending,

They all claimed he belonged behind bars.

Waldo Johnston

Vero Beach, FL