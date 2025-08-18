Fly Creek Preps for Community Day, Yard Sale

FLY CREEK—The 25th Annual Fly Creek Community Day and Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, August 23. According to a press release, the Fly Creek Area Historical Society will have coffee and hold a bake sale at the old Grange on Cemetery Road beginning at 8 a.m., and Rick’s Hot Dog Cart will be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are accepting donations of cookies and brownies for the terrific day of fun and bargains in our community,” organizers said.

The deadline for the printing of the sale map was August 17. Those interested in learning if there is still time to participate by renting a 10’x10’ spot on the FCAHS grounds should call (607) 267-2232 or (607) 547-1275.

Donations of food can be dropped off at the FCAHS on Friday, August 23 from 5-7 p.m., at which time those who signed up to hold their sale at home can also swing by to pick up sale signs and balloons.