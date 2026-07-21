TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, July 22

‘Slovenians and the Cornfield Hall’

Fly Creek Area History

LOCAL HISTORY—6:30 p.m. “Slovenians and the Cornfield Hall: A Century in the Fly Creek Area.” Presented by Jessie Ravage and the Slovenian Farmer’s Independent Benevolent Society. Light refreshments served; all welcome. Free-will donations appreciated. Fly Creek Area Historical Society. Cornfield Hall, 655 County Highway 26, Fly Creek. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1054228603835314&set=a.307104545214394

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free group open to all aged 18+; drop-ins welcome. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. A safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held fourth Wednesday of each month. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Church Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525.

TRAVEL—11 a.m. Information meeting on “Discover Switzerland, Austria, and Bavaria” trip with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Meeting is free; RSVP required. Held at the Chamber Office, 189 Main Street, Suite 401, Oneonta. klaing@otsegocc.com or https://members.otsegocc.com/events/details/discover-switzerland-austria-bavaria-interest-meeting-1164

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of cheeseburger deluxe, baked beans, cucumber tomato salad and chef’s choice dessert. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

SUMMER MOVIES—Noon. “F1: The Movie.” Worcester-Schenevus Library at the Worcester Wieting Theatre, 168 Main Street, Worcester. worcesterwieting@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1309487021319969&set=a.418484840420196

TECH HELP—1:30-4:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

LIBRARY—2:30-4:30 p.m. “St. Tim’s Library Corner.” Held each Wednesday. Presented by the Worcester-Schenevus Library at St. Timothy’s Church, 1776 County Road 34, Westford. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1286193756982629&set=a.418484840420196

CROCHET CIRCLE—3 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

TEEN BOARD GAMES—3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

RABIES VACCINES—6-8 p.m. Otsego County Rabies Vaccination Clinic. For pet dogs, cats and ferrets. Free. Previous vaccination certificate required for the three-year booster. Morris Fire Department, 117 East Main Street, Morris. (607) 547-4230 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/d-m/health_department/rabies_prevention.php

LIVE MUSIC—6:30-8 p.m. Laurens Summer Concert Series: Off the Record. High energy dance band. Free. Knapp Park, Corner of Main Street and County Highway 11A, Laurens. (607) 441-5431.

THEATER—7 p.m. Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” with a 1969 twist. Tickets required. Held Wednesdays and Thursdays through 8/13. Presented by the Glimmer Globe Theatre, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1453 or https://www.facebook.com/GlimmerGlobeTheatre

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Saugerties Stallions. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. Concerts in the Park: 10th Mountain Division Band. Military band from Fort Drum, whose repertoire ranges from patriotic marches to historic division ballads and more. Spring Park, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0964.

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