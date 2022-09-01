Fly Creek Quilters Drape the Pews

The Fly Creek Quilting club display the quilts they have made for this years Drape the Pews quilt show and sale. From left to right: Gail Olin, Dora Cooke, Marcia Ubner, Frieda Schneider, Toni Gray, Claire Kepner. (Jeanne Turner/Fly Creek United Methodist Quilting Club)

For the 11th year running the Fly Creek United Methodist Women’s Quilting Group will be Draping the Pews at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church. On Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be quilts for sale, quilts for display, a holiday boutique with a variety of hand-sewn holiday décor and personal items, plus a silent auction. The group meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. to cut, sew, tie, and bind the nearly 100 quilts they make each year to be given away to charities, Social Services, veterans’ homes, and nursing homes.

The quilts are mostly made from donated fabrics.

There is still time to enter the show. The group is accepting everything from bed quilts to wall hangings, new quilts or antiques. Drop off is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday September 9. Pick up to take back your quilts is at 3 p.m. on September 10 (the day of the show) at the church.