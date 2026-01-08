News Briefs: January 8, 2026

MLK Celebration Scheduled

ONEONTA—The Oneonta area chapter of the NAACP will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 18. The keynote speaker will be Alicia Richardson, Hartwick College’s Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging administrator. After introductions by the Rev. Kenneth Simurro and NAACP Branch President Poletta Lewis, there will be brief remarks by Oneonta Mayor Daniel Buttermann and Oneonta Town Supervisor Will Rivera. Andy Puritz will perform Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Live music will be performed by Tim Iversen and the Cooperstown High School choir, Yolanda Bush, Tim Horne, Ajare Malcolm, Ric Chrislip, and Jeff Wilcox. Local merchants will have refreshments available for sale.

State of Ag Address Is Thurs.

ROCHESTER—New York State Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets Richard A. Ball will deliver his State of Agriculture address at the 194th New York State Agricultural Society Annual Forum at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 8. Held at the Wegmans Conference Center, 200 Wegmans Market Street in Rochester, the forum will bring together stakeholders from all sectors of agriculture to discuss the industry’s future in New York. Ball will outline the state’s actions in 2025 and discuss plans for the coming year.

Auditions Are This Weekend

ONEONTA—The Catskill Community Players will hold auditions for Cat Delaney’s award-winning comedy “Welfarewell” at 297 River Street Service Road in Oneonta from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 10 and 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, January 11. Roles are available for seven women and a man. Performances will be held at the Worcester Wieting Theatre on April 17-19. For more information or to schedule an audition, contact NancybCouch@yahoo.com.

Hospital Earns National Honor

LITTLE FALLS—Bassett Healthcare Network’s Little Falls Hospital has been recognized as one of the nation’s best hospitals for the Outpatient Experience Category in the 2026 Women’s Choice Awards. This nationally recognized credential incorporates rigorous criteria, including the nation’s only use of women’s specific preferences in hospital rating methodology. Technological advancements have expanded the use of minimally invasive procedures, shifting an increasing proportion of medical care to the outpatient setting and necessitating new approaches. Little Falls Hospital is one of 450 institutions nationwide to earn the honor. To view a full list, visit womenschoiceaward.com/best-outpatient-experience.

Church Potluck Planned

FLY CREEK—Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 852 County Highway 26, will hold its next potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 10. All are welcome and strongly encouraged to bring a dish to share.

Gas Prices Keep Falling

UTICA—The average price of gas in New York State slid two more cents to $3.04 per gallon over the week ending Monday, January 5, AAA Northeast announced. Demand dropped by nearly 380,000 barrels to 8.56 million per day after the holiday peak, although it remained nearly 400,000 barrels per day higher than the comparable weeks in 2024 and 2023. Domestic inventories rose for the seventh straight week in a significant buildup that has put downward pressure on consumer prices. Oil markets are jittery over the U.S. attack on Venezuela, which boasts the world’s largest proven reserves, but prices remained relatively stable as the long-term outcome remains unclear. New York’s gas price is 10 cents lower than last month and 10 cents lower than this time last year. For a full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.

Boys Win Dick White Tourney

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown boys basketball team secured first place in its home Dick White Holiday Tournament with an 80-67 victory over Cato-Meridian in the final on Tuesday, December 30. Miles Nelen earned the MVP nod with a game-leading 35 points, including seven three-point baskets and a 6-for-6 record at the foul line. Cooper Coleman and Jackson Crisman contributed 14 points each, earning them places on the All-Tournament team.

The Hawkeyes cruised to an 80-42 win at Morrisville-Eaton on Monday, January 5. Nelen scored 31 more points, including the 1000th of his career on a three-pointer in the second quarter. He is the 11th athlete in program history to reach this mark. Crisman added 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals. Cooperstown remains undefeated with a 9-0 record for the season and 3-0 in their division. They will host Sauquoit Valley on Thursday, January 8.

The girls team fell to West Canada Valley 71-53 at home on Saturday, January 3. Eighth grader Emma Johnson led with 26 points, followed by Lanie Nelen’s 19. Cooperstown fell to 1-7 for the season and 1-1 in their division, and will travel to Sherburne-Earlville after press time on Tuesday, January 6.

Volleyball Sweeps Dolgeville

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown volleyball swept Dolgeville 25-16, 25-13 and 25-18 in a non-division match on Saturday, January 3. Hayden Merwin made 31 assists, five digs and four aces. Jensen Merwin made 13 digs. Mia Pelcer and Chloe Jubar each had 10 kills. The Hawkeyes rose to 4-1 for the season and 2-1 in their division. They will host Clinton in a Division II match after press time on Tuesday, January 6.

Winter Sowing Workshop Set

COOPERSTOWN—The Otsego Master Gardener Volunteers will hold a Winter Sowing Workshop on Saturday, January 10 at the Southside Mall Community Room, 5006 State Highway 23 in Oneonta. The session will run from 1-3 p.m.

Winter sowing is a method of starting seeds outdoors in winter popularized by Trudi Davidoff and is now practiced around the world, officials explained in a press release. It is recognized by the United States Department of Agriculture as, “A propagation method used throughout the winter where temperate climate seeds are sown into protective vented containers and placed outdoors to foster a naturally timed, high percentage germination of climate tolerant seedlings.”

Workshop presenters Chris Burrington and Celia Oxley, both Otsego Master Gardener volunteers, will cover the techniques for winter sowing—including the materials needed and the various kinds of seeds that can be used, as well as the benefits of this low-cost method of germinating seeds and some of the advantages it has over indoor seed-starting requiring grow lights and the hardening-off of seedlings.

In addition, participants will make a mini greenhouse in a container and sow seeds to take home. The workshop will also cover how to handle the seedlings once they germinate. Participants are asked to bring a one-gallon translucent container (milk or water jug) and scissors. Some seeds will be available, but participants are free to bring their own.

No previous gardening experience is needed. The program fee is $5.00 to cover materials. Space is limited and registration is required by Wednesday, January 7 at www.cceschoharie-otsego.org.

For more information, call (607) 547-2536, extension 228 or extension 235. Ample free parking is available.