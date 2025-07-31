Folk Fest for Food Concerts To Benefit Daily Bread Food Pantry

CHERRY VALLEY—Proceeds from concessions sold at three free August concerts will benefit the Daily Bread Food Pantry, located at 2 Genesee Street. Folk Fest for Food concertgoers are also asked to bring non-perishable food donations; monetary donations will be collected as well.

About 20 years ago, Phil Zenir and his son, Luke, built a crude stage on top of a hay wagon frame for the purpose of holding benefit concerts on behalf of the newly formed Daily Bread Food Pantry. The concerts soon became an organized music festival.

For the first few years, it was just Phil and a handful of local enthusiasts playing on the stage three different Thursday evenings every August. As the years passed, the list of local talent began to grow, and Phil, along with Cooperstown native Jeff Phillips, formed a band called Field Stone Pickers, the name of which was later was changed to Gravel Yard. Gravel Yard was, and still is, the anchor band of the festival, according to organizers. Sadly, Phil passed away in 2019 but the festival has carried on in his honor.

Today, bands from as far as Florida come to play at the festival to help raise funds for the food pantry. According to a press release, the festival is a family-friendly event with food vendors donating their time and profits to the pantry as well. The concerts are always the second, third and fourth Thursday evenings in August.

This year’s line-up starts on August 14 with Sam Whedon, opening for The Currys. Sam is a singer/songwriter, musician, and music and video producer who was born in and now lives in Cobleskill. Sam will also join The Currys during their set. Coming from Florida again this year, The Currys have been staking their claim within the indie music scene since 2013, when vocalist/guitarist Tommy Curry quit his teaching job and moved to Charlottesville, Virginia to join the harmony-based folk-rock outfit newly formed by his brother Jimmy Curry (vocals, guitar) and cousin Galen Curry (vocals, bass).

Gravel Yard, playing on August 21, has been together for eight years, playing a mix of old-time bluegrass and folk. Band members Leslie Kubica, Bob Milner, James Leinhart, Jeff Phillips, Sue Bladek, Eric House and Dan Birnbaum will be joined by an array of guest performers.

Fan favorite Scattered Flurries will once again play the Folk Fest stage during the third and final performance on August 28. Band members Leon Gibson, David Lubell, Mike Cerra and Kevin Yerdon play rock covers and original tunes.

All concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Those interested in helping out with the food pantry’s work can make non-perishable food item and monetary donations at the Folk Fest for Food festival on August 14, 21 and 28, or drop donations at the Daily Bread Food Pantry, located in the back of the Old School, during open hours.

Food will be available for purchase at the concerts, the proceeds of which will go directly to the food pantry, and T-shirts will also be available for purchase. Those unable to make it to any of the events or to Cherry Valley, who would still like to help, can mail checks to Daily Bread Food Pantry Inc., 2 Genesee Street, PO Box 328, Cherry Valley, NY 13320.

“Please come out and enjoy the music and food, and help to mitigate hunger in our community,” organizers invited.