News Briefs: March 19, 2026

Cooperstown Makes Final Four

SYRACUSE—Cooperstown boys basketball edged out Notre Dame 60-57 in the Central Region Championship on Sunday, March 15, propelling the Hawkeyes to the Class C Final Four. Cooperstown trailed for the first half and took their first lead late in the third quarter. Miles Nelen made a steal on an inbound play and then made a layup with less than five seconds to play to secure the narrow victory. He scored a game-high 24 points. Jackson Crisman recorded another double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Brody Murdock added 13 points and Cooper Coleman had two points and seven rebounds. The Hawkeyes remain undefeated at 25-0 for the season and will face Section V and Western Regional champion Lyons in the semifinals at Visions Veterans Arena in Binghamton at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

Schoeberl Earns Phi Kappa Phi

SYRACUSE—Elyza Schoeberl of Worcester was recently elected to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Syracuse University. She is among about 20,000 students, faculty, staff and alumni initiated each year nationwide. Membership is by invitation only and is available to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students, top 7.5 percent of juniors, and faculty, staff, and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction. For more information, visit PhiKappaPhi.org.

Easter Service Scheduled

COOPERSTOWN—The churches of Cooperstown will hold a sunrise Easter service in Lakefront Park at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 5. For more information, contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com.

DiPerna Talk Is This Sunday

COOPERSTOWN—Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will hold their next Sunday Speaker program at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 22 in the upstairs ballroom of the Village Hall, 22 Main Street. Climate policy advisor and author Paula DiPerna will give a talk titled “What in the World? Climate Change Reality and Where We Go from Here,” offering a panoramic view of state, federal, and international climate policy. The presentation is free and open to the public. DiPerna was originally scheduled to speak in January but had to postpone due to weather. She was a founding board member of Otsego 2000 and Gallery 53.

Oberacker a MAGA Priority

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Republican Congressional Committee, the arm of congressional Republicans dedicated to electing Republican members of the House of Representatives, named state Senator Peter Oberacker as one of nine “MAGA Majority” candidates across the country. According to a NRCC press release, the “program focused on supporting and elevating the next wave of America First candidates who will help expand the Republican House majority in 2026” by highlighting “strong candidates running in key battleground districts across the country who embody the Trump agenda: securing the border, lowering costs, restoring energy dominance, and putting American workers first.” Oberacker is challenging first-term Representative Josh Riley, a Democrat, for the NY-19 seat.

Festival Appoints Wertenbaker

SPRINGFIELD—The Glimmerglass Festival announced the appointment of Caleb Wertenbaker as its new managing director, effective March 16. He will work with Artistic and General Director Robert Ainsley to oversee the festival’s operations, finances, and administration. Wertenbaker holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management, an MA in scenography from Central Saint Martins and a BA from Oberlin College. He has overseen more than 85 productions in a career spanning 25 years and formerly worked as a stage operations intern at Glimmerglass. For more information, visit glimmerglass.org.

Delhi Releases Dean’s List

DELHI—SUNY Delhi released its fall 2025 Dean’s List, honoring students who maintained a grade point average of at least 3.5 while taking six or more classes. More than four dozen local students made the list, including: Kylie Graham, Ryan Jaquay, and Grayson Mollen of Cherry Valley; Dominick Abbate and Trevor Campagna of Cooperstown; Trevor Waid of Davenport; Rebecca Arnold of Edmeston; Ethan Herring of Garrattsville; Charlie Foster of Gilbertsville; Ashley Fallon of Hartwick; Dax Dayton and Jessica Dayton of Laurens; Olivia Streeter and Aiden Burgos of Maryland; Tyler White of Milford; Montana Pikul and Aaliyah Stewart of Mount Upton; Natalie Segina of Mount Vision; Lucy Bischoff, Hannah Calhoun, Tobias Carter, Jesse Castillo, Kaylea Cetnar, Taylor D’Angelo, Colleen Darby, Janine Marie Go, Arthur Hilton, Justin Hultman, Joshua Lawson, Larry Leal, Delaney Maison, Alina Miglietta, Shelby Mochrie, Connor Ouimet, Desiree Rosenbusch, Sara Rosenbusch, Lexi Rufrano, Steven Sobers, Tyler Sorensen, John Usilton, Madison Utter, Douglas Webster, Joshua Wikoff, and Megan Yager of Oneonta; Gavin Bonczkowski and Hayley Willsey of Otego; Ian Sebastian of Richfield Springs; Vivian Thurber and Miya VanDewerker of Richmondville; Shane Stacy of Sidney; Matthew Munson of Springfield; Josephine Butler of Unadilla; Rheagan James of Wells Bridge; and Joshua Lawson of West Oneonta.

CCE Announces Workshops

OTSEGO COUNTY—Cornell Cooperative Extension and Heather Kase will hold a berry production basics workshop on Zoom on Thursday, March 19. Registration is available at reg.cce.cornell.edu/berrybasics_243. There will be a virtual certification course for USDA Good Agricultural Practices from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 30 at cvp.cce.cornell.edu/event.php?id=2189. There will be a pest management workshop simultaneously at CCE Schoharie Extension Center, CCE Madison Ag Center and on Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 9; register at reg.cce.cornell.edu/peststrategy_225. Jessica Waltemyer will lead a small ruminant FAMACHA pest control class at 30 County Route 59 in Buskirk from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14. A three-part Zoom class on farm supervision and management will run from 4-5:30 p.m. on April 14, 21 and 28. CCE Albany County will host a cut flower farming workshop at 24 Martin Road in Voorheesville from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22. For more information, registration or a full calendar of events, visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events.

Popular GOHS Show Returns

ONEONTA—The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will hold its 19th annual Postcard, Book and Ephemera Show and Sale at Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. GOHS and more than a dozen other vendors will offer a wide variety of books, vintage postcards, sports cards, stamps, magazines, posters, and more. There will also be a silent auction and a one-day special exhibition of a railroad-themed quilt by Gilbertsville’s Alberta Hutchinson (1840-1921) and an original lithograph of Andersonville Prison by Thomas O’Dea, a Civil War prisoner of war who was imprisoned there. Coffee, tea and donuts will be available for sale. Admission and parking are free. For more information or to volunteer, contact Brzozowski@OneontaHistory.org or (607) 431-9509.

Spears To Host Maple Event

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Farm will host its annual Sugaring Off Sundays event each Sunday in March (15, 22 and 29). The Otsego County Maple Producers will serve a breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, home fries, salsa and maple syrup from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum’s Historic Village is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families can watch syrup production and the jack wax process, enjoy games and activities, and explore the museum. The March 15 event will be hosted by special guest Benji Spears, a celebrity bartender and influencer. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fenimorefarm.org.

Long-pose Session Offered

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Art Association’s increasingly popular “Figure This!” open-studio nude model figure drawing program will hold a long-pose pop-up session for artists who would benefit from a longer pose. It will be held in the CAA classroom space from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. Admission is $18.00 in cash. For more information, contact gallery@cooperstownart.org or (607) 547-9777.

Youth Arts Show Opens

CHERRY VALLEY—25 Main Collective’s 5th Annual Youth Arts Show will be on view through Sunday, March 29. Attendees are encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice award. The next exhibition will be “Enlightenment,” featuring clay lamps from Smithy Gallery artists. It will open with a reception in conjunction with Cherry Valley’s First Friday from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 3 and will be on display through April 26. Maria DeAngelo will lead a mixed media fabric workshop from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 16 at a cost of $50.00. Additionally, the Daily Bread Food Pantry seeks T-shirt designs for the 2026 Folk Fest for Food. Designs must include the words “Cherry Valley,” “Folk Fest for Food,” and “2026,” and should maximize negative space to work on a shirt. The deadline is Friday, May 15. For more information, to submit a design or to sign up for a class, contact 25maincollective@gmail.com.

SUNY O Wins NCAA Award

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta was selected from more than 430 NCAA Division III institutions nationwide to receive the NCAA Community Impact Award, a top honor that recognizes student-athletes who made extraordinary contributions to community service between September and December 2025. The Red Dragons led all Division III programs across the country with a 100 percent student-athlete participation rate and an average of 13 service-hours per capita, totaling more than 7,200 hours by more than 500 athletes across 21 teams. This translates into an estimated $253,000.00 in economic impact according to Independent Sector’s national value of volunteer time. For more information, visit suny.oneonta.edu/news/suny-oneonta-earns-ncaa-community-impact-award.

Blood Drive Set for Monday

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Medical Center will host an American Red Cross blood drive in the Bassett Hall Auditorium at the corner of Beaver and Fair streets from 12:30-5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23. In light of a serious ongoing blood deficit, donors are strongly urged to give blood; walk-ins are welcome and pre-registration is available at redcrossblood.org, by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app.

Guard Members Promoted

LATHAM—Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announced the promotion of several New York Army National Guard members. Dorothy Alber of Oneonta and Patrick Mayhood of New Berlin were each promoted to the rank of private first class. Nicholas Betschmann of Oneonta was promoted to the rank of specialist. For more information, visit dmna.ny.gov.

Summer Registration Begins

ONEONTA—Hartwick College’s Summer Online courses are open for registration. More than 65 classes will be offered online across three summer sessions from May 25 to August 14. Most are asynchronous, allowing students to complete coursework while balancing work, internships or travel. Tuition is offered at a competitive rate of $325.00 per credit. Courses are open to college students, recent high school graduates, high school seniors on a case-by-case basis, and adult learners. For more information, visit hartwick.edu/summeronline.

‘Lessons from 100’ Slated

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Lions Club will host a screening of “Lessons from 100: Reflections in my Centennial Year” at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 2. The film stars Jack Weber, who turned 100 years old in 2024, in conversations with his filmmaker grandson, Matthew Floyd. Tickets are $25.00 and may be purchased via EventBrite. All proceeds benefit the Lions Club.

Sound Bath Set for Equinox

MARGARETVILLE—Marcel Smith will lead a Spring Equinox Sound Bath at the Open Eye Theater, 960 Main Street in Margaretville, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. The immersive soundscape is intended to promote healing and a fresh start as spring begins. Tickets are $20.00 and are available by contacting (845) 586-1660 or info@theopeneyetheater.org.

Author Alan Shapiro To Read

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta’s Red Dragon Reading Series will present an evening with renowned poet, memoirist and author Alan Shapiro at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 in the Martin-Mullen Gallery of the Fine Arts Building. Shapiro, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, has published 15 books of poetry and six of prose, and won numerous awards. Admission is free and open to the public. Books are available for purchase and signing at The Green Toad Bookstore. For more information, visit suny.oneonta.edu/english/public-events.

Dairy Experience Kicks Off

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Mobile Dairy Experience, a 53-foot expandable interactive exhibit celebrating the state’s world-class dairy industry, will begin its 2026 tour on Wednesday, March 18. It will visit more than 40 locations statewide, including schools, fairs and festivals. For more information or to view an itinerary, visit nyanimalag.org/mobile-dairy-experience/.

Gas Prices Surge Higher

UTICA—The average price of gasoline in New York State rose another 22 cents to $3.61 a gallon over the week ending Monday, March 16, AAA Northeast announced. The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran continues to block oil and gas shipments through the critical Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, and to threaten physical destruction of much of the world’s petroleum and fertilizer infrastructure if the conflict escalates. Brent crude oil rose to $103.00 per barrel by the close of trading on Friday and West Texas Intermediate hit $98.00, the highest closing price for both benchmarks since July 2022. Measures by the U.S. and other western countries to address the supply crunch have not eased market fears; the release of 400 million barrels from worldwide strategic reserves and the lifting of sanctions on about 20 million barrels of seaborne Russian oil represent about 20 days of average pre-conflict output from the Strait of Hormuz. Markets appear to have interpreted these moves as a sign of resignation to a longer, harder war.

In the domestic market, refinery output increased by more than five percent to 9.6 million barrels a day as seasonal maintenance wraps up. Gasoline demand rose more than 11 percent in a week, the highest demand reading since June and a likely sign that retailers are stocking up before the next price increase. New York’s average price is 62 cents higher than last month and 50 cents higher than this week last year. It remains 10 cents below the national average. To view the full report, visit gasprices.aaa.com.

NYPA Supports LOCAL Act

ALBANY—The New York Press Association announced its support for the LOCAL Act, legislation that would provide tax credits to small- and medium-size businesses that advertise in local media. According to a release, the bill would help subsidize struggling small newspapers and improve media coverage statewide. For more information, visit nynewspapers.com/nypa/.

Business Dinner Scheduled

ONEONTA—The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce issued a save-the-date for the 2026 Annual Business Dinner, which will be held at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14. More information will be announced at otsegocc.com.

$44K Raised for Special Olympics

SCHENECTADY—Market 32 and Price Chopper customers donated more than $34,000.00 to the Special Olympics through the companies’ charity drive in January. The companies contributed an extra $10,000.00 in matching funds. The donation will support athletes across the six states where the stores operate as they prepare for the 2026 USA Games.

State Offers $1.7 Million for Beginning Farmers

ALBANY—The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the New York Farm Viability Institute announced that $1.7 million in total funding is now available through the second round of the Beginning Farmer Grant Program. This initiative offers support with start-up expenses, operational costs and other essential investments for New York farmers with 10 years of experience or less. Awards range from $5,000.00-$50,000.00 and from $50,000.00-$200,000.00 based on project complexity and duration. All projects require a 5 percent match. Applications are open through June 14. For more information or to apply, visit nyfvi.org/grant-programs/producer-grants/beginning-farmer/2026-bf/.

CRH Reaches 15-Year Accreditation Milestone

COBLESKILL—Cobleskill Regional Hospital announced that it has maintained its accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine for 15 consecutive years, demonstrating its commitment to high quality care for patients with sleep problems. To earn this accreditation, a sleep center must meet or exceed all AASM professional healthcare standards. For more information, visit bassett.org/services/sleep-disorders-center.

NYSEG Launches New Account Dashboard

BINGHAMTON—New York State Electric and Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric unveiled a new My Account Dashboard to provide customers with more information and control online. It will display billing information and provide data on utility usage. The companies have proposed a $1 billion investment to improve customer service over five years. For more information, visit nyseg.com.

Lung Association Supports State Air Quality Bill

ALBANY—As the 2026 New York State legislative session began, the American Lung Association in New York reaffirmed its support for the Hazardous Air Quality Emergency Preparedness Bill (A.7036/S.5729). Motivated by the 2023 Canadian wildfires that blanketed much of the state in smog, the bill would legally define hazardous air quality events as state-recognized disasters, enabling a coordinated statewide response. It directs local governments to incorporate air quality emergencies into their comprehensive emergency management plans, enabling the state to respond swiftly and effectively. The bill is under review in committee in both chambers of the legislature. For more information, visit Lung.org.

Cogar Gallery Seeks Submissions for ‘Liberty’ Exhibit

HERKIMER—Herkimer County Community College’s Cogar Gallery will hold a “Liberty” exhibition to observe the 250th anniversary of the United States from April 13-27. Artists 18 years and up are invited to submit one work of art created in the last five years. All media are welcome except AI-generated images. There will be cash prizes of $100.00 for first place, $75.00 for second and $50.00 for third. Art may also be offered for sale during the exhibition, with the gallery retaining a 20 percent commission. For more information or to make a submission, contact comojm@herkimer.edu.