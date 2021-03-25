FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Here’s How Not To Ban A Book
Here are five of the top 10 best-selling books in the hardcover fiction category in the Wall Street Journal Weekend Edition of March 19-20.
1. Green Eggs and Ham.,
Dr. Seuss/Random House Young Readers
4. One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish,
Dr. Seuss/Random House Young Readers
5. The Cat in the Hat,
Dr. Seuss/Random House Young Readers
6. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,
Dr. Seuss/Random House Young Readers
9. Fox in Socks,
Dr. Seuss/Random House Young Readers