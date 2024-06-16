Beautiful bowls of all colors, shapes and sizes were created by area potters for the Empty Bowls Luncheon. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)

Food Pantry Benefits from ‘Empty Bowls’

By EMILY HILBERT

COOPERSTOWN

On Saturday, April 20, the Empty Bowls Luncheon was hosted at the Christ Church Parish Hall to support the Cooperstown Food Pantry. More than 200 people attended and were greeted with warm smiles and hot soup. After paying the suggested donation, one was led into a room to a table laden with bowls as unique and interesting as the potters who made them. Tall bowls, short bowls, plain bowls, and bowls with intricate glazing and designs were available. Kathy Chase, organizer for the event, said there were 10 potters who donated their time and talent for the luncheon, and the Smithy Clay Studio donated its space and the use of its kiln.

Eileen Murphy created the bowl selected by reporter Emily Hilbert. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)

Eileen Murphy, one such local potter and contributor to the event, was excited when attendees chose bowls she had a hand in. One bowl in particular had a blue glaze on the rim with a circular design that spanned the circumference. When asked what this event means to her, Murphy said that it makes her think about the skills she has as a potter, and how that skill and community support can turn into help for people who need it. She reminds us all that “we could very easily be on the other side,” and that it is important to stay humble, but also remember that “a small, dedicated group of people can change the world.”

It wasn’t just the potters who were there to make a difference. One attendee, Dawn Harmer, was there as a way to say thank you to the Cooperstown Food Pantry for all their generous support and donations to the Bassett Cancer Treatment Center. Harmer recounted how Will Kleffner, executive director of CFP, would regularly make the Treatment Center a priority and bring food in for patients.

After finding the perfect bowl, the crowd filed out of the room and headed toward the main dining area. Before walking in, two volunteers rinsed and dried each bowl to ensure cleanliness. Once inside, the line headed toward a long table with five different slow cookers keeping the soup warm.

Soups changed as the pots ran dry, but at the start of the event these were some of the choices: Thai green curry with mushrooms from Origins Café, Shaker chicken noodle soup from Keith Additon, red lentil soup from Kitty Brennan, vegetarian chili from Doubleday Café, and tomato bisque from Upstate Bar & Grill. Various breads were available at the end of the soup line, as well as spoons. Next it was time to find a seat.

With bowls in hand, it was on to the soup line. (Photo by Emily Hilbert)

The room was set up “family style,” with large, circular tables around the room and lots of chairs. Cups and pitchers of water were available in the middle of the table, along with butter for the bread.

As the soup was swapped out, people began to get up to try more. A washing station was at the end of the room near the exit sign, and one could either exit with a clean bowl if they were full or go back around for another helping.

When asked how the event went a few days later, Kleffner said it was a larger turnout than expected, raising more than $5,000.00, but all praise should go to Kathy Chase, he said, for putting on such a great event. Kleffner said the food pantry is grateful for all the community support both during the event, and every day.

The Cooperstown Food Pantry is one of only six food pantries across Otsego County, and the only one open six days a week. For more information on the food pantry and how you can volunteer or seek assistance, visit www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org, or contact Kleffner at (607) 547-8902.