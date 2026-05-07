Cooperstown Food Pantry Names Jackson New Executive Director

VALERIE JACKSON (Photo by Xanthe Elbrick)

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Food Pantry, which serves all of Otsego County, announced on Friday, May 1 that Valerie Jackson will be the organization’s new executive director.

According to a press release, Jackson will be responsible for the overall operation of the Cooperstown Food Pantry’s programs, community engagement, and fundraising, as well as working with staff and volunteers to ensure successful day-to-day operations and positive client experiences.

She will work closely with the CFP Board of Directors to facilitate the growth and forward movement of the organization and implementation of board vision and strategy, officials said. In her previous position as nutrition outreach and education program coordinator at Catholic Charities in Oneonta, Jackson assisted food-insecure families with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and connected them with local food pantries and social service referrals.

Jackson succeeds Will Kleffner, who has been with the pantry for four years and is taking a position at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

Board President Sharon Oberriter said, “We are so pleased to have Valerie as Will’s successor. She shares our passion for caring for our neighbors. Her former role in the Nutrition Outreach and Education Program has given her essential insights and understanding of the needs of the neighbors we serve in our mission of dealing with food security.

“Valerie’s strong relationships with our staff and collaborative relationships with our fellow food pantries, county agencies, and local nonprofits can only continue to strengthen our programs at a time when our families are increasingly challenged to provide for their needs,” Oberriter continued.

Jackson said, “I welcome the opportunity to help direct the Cooperstown Food Pantry in addressing poverty and hunger in the region and to continue to grow as a model organization for community food security.”

The Cooperstown Food Pantry, which served more than 8,395 people in 2025, is open six days a week: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 1-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. People in need of food assistance can call the pantry at (607) 547-8902 to place an order and arrange a time for pick-up.

For more information, see cooperstownfoodpantry.org and the food pantry’s Facebook page.