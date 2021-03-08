For 2nd Year In Row, No Springfield Parade

SPRINGFIELD CENTER – For second year in a row, the venerable Springfield Fourth of July parade has been cancelled due to COVID-19, according to Parade Committee Chair Ernie Whiteman.

Whiteman said, in his view, holding the parade would be “irresponsible.”

“After much thought, and taking into consideration the ways other area venues will be handling large events this summer by restricting spectators and enforcing social distancing,” he said, “it was determined that it would be best to continue to postpone the parade and firework display until such a time as it will no longer be necessary to depend on mask wearing and social distance in order to keep our community safe.”

Last year the committee held a drive-through Brooks’ chicken barbecue sale at the Springfield Community Center on the Fourth of July, and plans are in the works to do the same this year.

“When the parade can safely be held – and we certainly hope and believe that will be next year – the committee looks forward to honoring those people and organizations with a very special parade in Springfield Center, and firework display at Glimmerglass State Park,” Whiteman said.