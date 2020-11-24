Former Worcester Supervisor Proposed For County Board

Democrat Addesso, Republican Mickle

Vie For Sen. Oberacker’s Former Seat

WORCESTER – Diane Addesso, former Worcester town supervisor, has been nominated by the county Democratic Committee for the District 6 seat vacated by state Sen.-elect Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus.

Proprietor of Diane Addesso Design, a graphics arts studio based here, will be interviewed at 9 a.m. Monday by the county board’s Administration Committee, chaired by Meg Kennedy, C-Hartwick.

MORE IN HOMETOWN ONEONTA, FREEMAN’S JOURNAL

The Republicans have nominated Jennifer Mickle, an Oneonta businessman who is a longtime Town of Maryland resident.

Kennedy scheduled Monday’s interview after Democratic county reps complained they were given insufficient time to come up with a candidate between Oberacker resigning from the county board Monday, Nov. 16, and the following Thursday’s Admin meeting.