Forum for Schenevus-Worcester merger being held at Worcester school

By KEVIN LIMITI

A forum is being held on Tuesday, November 16, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Worcester school gymnasium to discuss and comment on the potential merger of the Schenevus and Worcester school districts.

District residents already approved the merger in a September straw poll, but the December 1st vote will serve as a binding referendum.

The merger will increase the Board of Education from five to seven seats and will include state financial incentives which the BOE believe will increase educational opportunities, provide funds for the reserve, and maintain staff by only eliminating positions through attrition, potentially saving around $690,000.

A study conducted prior to the pandemic found declining enrollment in both schools, which would be potentially resolved by a merger.

Some have expressed frustration about a perceived lack of attention that New York State has paid towards school mergers in rural districts.