Frank E. Mullet, 99, Edmeston; 18-Year School Superintendent

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Frank Emerson Mullet, loving husband and father, and retired 18-year superintendent at Edmeston Central School, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2020, at the age of 99.

Raised in Spencer, Mass., he received a sports scholarship to catch for the Bates College baseball team in Lewiston, Maine, where he majored in physics. During college, Frank traveled to California and worked at Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank.

After World War II began, he enlisted in the Navy, where he served as a signalman on destroyers protecting convoys traveling to and from Europe and North Africa. He received several medals and an honorable discharge in 1945.

Frank returned to Bates College, where he met Marian Leona Goddard, a nursing student. They were married on Aug. 15,1950. Frank began his career as a science teacher and coach in Fort Plain and then as its high school principal.

Later, Marian and Frank moved to the pastoral setting of Edmeston to raise their children. Frank served as superintendent of the Edmeston Central School District for 18 years.

He was a member of the Rotary Club. He started an effort to bring the first public pool to Edmeston in 1970, to teach all kids how to swim safely.

In his retirement, Frank supported Marian as she led the creation of Pathfinder Village, a community for people with Down Syndrome and he was principal of the Pathfinder Village School.

Frank loved sports of all kinds, and, following in his family tradition, he was a passionate fan of the Boston Red Sox. He listened to or watched almost every game and, over the years, shared many memorable trips to Fenway Park with his family. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends until the age of 92.

He loved desserts, especially pies and donuts. The Mullet mincemeat pie was a favorite. Frank had a gentle wit and often affectionately teased his family and friends.

Marian and Frank were a strong team with a dedication to their family and their hometown of Edmeston. They supported each other throughout their lives, including the loss of their son, Tom, to cancer at age 19. In his memory they established the Thomas Frank Mullet Foundation, which benefits the people and organizations of Edmeston and the surrounding community.

Frank was predeceased by his parents, Elton Frank Mullet and Evelyn Honey Mullet; devoted wife of 68 years, Marian; son, Thomas Frank Mullet; and siblings, Doris Ryerson and Edward Mullet.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Martin Winsor; son and daughter-in-law, John and Debra Johnson Mullet; son and daughter-in-law, James and Pamela Burton Mullet; seven grandchildren, Sarah Hartman, Deborah Batt, Elizabeth MacKenzie, Ian Mullet and Hillary, Benjamin and Adam Mullet; and seven great-grandchildren, Brianna and Sophia Hartman, Kenneth and Levi Batt, and Caitlyn, Gavin and Lydia MacKenzie.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the extraordinary team of Uncommon Care caregivers who lovingly helped Marian and Frank in their final years.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thomas Frank Mullet Foundation would be gratefully accepted and may be mailed to 36 South St., Edmeston, NY 13335.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home, 30 South St., Edmeston, or online at www.delkerterryfh.com.