By: Libby Cudmore  10/05/2019  9:56 pm
Freaks, Zombies And Monsters At Sci-Fi Horror Fest

Freaks, Zombies And Monsters

Haunt Sci-Fi Horror Festival

Performance Artist Lenn Oddity prepares for a frying pan to the forehead from Emily Ward, Oneonta, at the annual Sci-Fi Horror Fest held at Foothills this weekend. The festival included horror movie stars, vendors, haircuts from Sweeney Todd costumes and vendors. (James Cummings/AllOTSEGO.com)

