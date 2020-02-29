Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Fred Lemister Room Dedicated At Bassett Fred Lemister Room Dedicated At Bassett 02/29/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Fred Lemister Room Dedicated At Bassett Bassett Hospital’s President Bill, left, flanked by COO Ronette Wiley and Emergency Preparedness Chief Brinton Muller, Friday afternoon holds the plaque that will be installed in the hospital’s EMS room in honor of Fred Lemister, center in black overcoat Fred was toasted last month by fellow EMTs from across the county at a Bassett Hall reception for 48 years with the Cooperstown Emergency Squad, where he responded to a record 9,400 call. The plaque reads, “A. Fred Lemister EMS Room, dedicated in honor of A. Fred Lemister’s 48 year EMS volunteer.” In his remarks, Fred said the plaque should read “Mr. and Mrs. Lemister” because of wife Karen’s sacrifices as he would dash off to emergencies. Fred credited those who went before him in emergency medicine and set the example for others to follow. “There are a mess of other people behind this plaque,” he said. “We owe them a debt of gratitude.” (Bassett Hospital photo)