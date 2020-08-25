Free COVID-19 Testing Due Thursday In Otego

OTEGO – The county Department of Health has scheduled more free testing for COVID-19 for county residents only 9-noon this Thursday, Aug. 27, at Greenie’s Auto World, 2591 Route 7, Otego.

This testing site is for people who are not sick but want to be tested. The test will be with a nasal pharyngeal swab.

It’s a drive-up site; stay in your car and wear a mask when pulling up to the testing tent.

Call 607-547-4279 to pre-register. If you have COVID symptoms, do not attend this clinic.

To be screened by a medical provider, call the Bassett Hotline, 607-547-5555.