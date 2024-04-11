Friends of the Feral-TNR Benefit Set for Next Saturday, April 20

ONEONTA—In response to overwhelming turnout last year, Friends of the Feral-TNR announced that this year’s Feral Fest benefit event will be held at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center from 3-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. The event will include a raffle, food trucks and live music by at least five artists.

In addition to the $5.00 regular admission option, there is a $25.00 ticket which includes a commemorative sampling glass entitling the bearer to free samples of a wide variety of special beers and wines. There will also be a cash bar. Tickets can be purchased at Best Wine and Spirits, 5626 State Route 7, Suite 5, or at the door. The group is also raising money for Tigger, a foster kitten in the care of Friends of the Feral member Kim Harloff; visit https://gofund.me/4b1af082 to make a donation.

Founded in 2021, Friends of the Feral is an organization of cat lovers dedicated to controlling the ongoing feral cat proliferation problem while providing a healthier environment for the animals. Their volunteers work with veterinary professionals to trap feral cats, spay or neuter them, vaccinate them for rabies and other infectious diseases, and release them exactly where they were caught to avoid disrupting their colonies. Their efforts provide a safer, healthier, and more pleasant environment for cats by controlling excess population, reducing injuries due to territorial fighting and preventing urine marking. For more information, visit their Facebook page or contact friendsoftheferal@gmail.com.