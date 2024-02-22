Letter from Lori Bailey

Thanks, Geoff and Foothills PAC

Last weekend, I welcomed actors Mark Valley and Bulent Gurcan to tour Oneonta’s Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center and attend a double feature screening of my independent feature films, “A Roadhouse Coup” and “Garrow.”

“A Roadhouse Coup” was filmed entirely in and around Otsego and Delaware counties and was based on the life and crimes of mallet murderess Eva Coo. The movie features Alan Rowe-Kelly, Ben Guenther, District Attorney John Muehl, former Senator Jim Seward, Doug Brenner, Doug Decker, Jim Seymour, Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh, Mayor Mark Drnek, Joel Plue, Vickie Hurlbert and many other local actors, extras, and business owners.

The second screening of the night was “Garrow,” starring Mark Valley, Philip Casnoff, Terri Garber, Jay-Alan Christianson, and many Community Emergency Response Team members and New York State Troopers that were involved in the final manhunt for Robert Garrow after his escape from prison in 1978.

I am extremely grateful that we have a facility like Foothills PAC to accommodate celebrity guests when they come to our town and for the extremely professional (often white-glove) treatment that Executive Director Geoffrey Doyle provides. My guests were very impressed!

I now look forward to screening my first, and my favorite, indie film,” Mineville,” in the weeks ahead. “Mineville” stars William Sadler, Nick Wechsler, Cyle Carvin and Paul Sorvino. It was the first movie that Paul Sorvino and his son, Michael Sorvino, were able to act in together.

I am also over-the-moon excited and humbled to be a panelist representing Women in Film alongside Josh Levin, the vice president of the Motion Picture Association, on May 22 at the Albany Film Industry Day.

Onward and upward!

Lori Bailey

Oneonta