A Mother’s Day dessert box from The Sugar Beat in Oneonta features a mini cake, chocolate-covered strawberries, macarons, scones, and fruit tarts, designed for pre-order and holiday takeout. (Photo by Amy Oenokida)

From Pastries to Pasta, Oneonta Eateries Help Families Celebrate Mother’s Day

By AMY OENOKIDA

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

As Mother’s Day approaches Sunday, May 10, Oneonta’s locally owned restaurants and bakeries are preparing to help families celebrate with thoughtful meals, desserts, and shared experiences.

From pre-order pastry boxes to dine-in specials, eateries across the city say the holiday remains one of the most meaningful of the year—and one that brings the community together.

At The Sugar Beat, the bakery at 281 Main Street, Mother’s Day continues to be a key occasion, even as customer habits have shifted in recent years.

“We have a couple Mother’s Day specials going on,” said Ajare Malcom, who runs the bakery with her mother, pastry chef Allison King.

This year, The Sugar Beat is offering themed treats designed for gifting and small celebrations, including a six-inch cake decorated with flowers, a Mother’s Day dessert box and an afternoon tea box for one. The curated boxes are intended for easy gifting.

The shop is hosting a special Mother’s Tea Hour on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are required.

The Sugar Beat is also collaborating with Coddingtons Flowers and Gifts, a local florist, to bundle cakes with fresh flowers, King said. Customers can add other goodies to the cake-and-flower bundle, including cannoli, fruit tarts, macaroons, and chocolate covered strawberries.

While noting that business patterns have changed since COVID and holidays do not pull in as many customers as they used to, Malcom explained that Mother’s Day traffic is still increased compared to a regular weekend.

Pre-orders continue to drive most holiday sales. “Mostly pre-orders,” Malcom said, though some customers still stop in the day-of to browse what is available.

While bakeries focus on take-home treats, Jammings Fusion Restaurant is preparing for a busy day of in-person dining at their new permanent location at 437 Main Street. Jammings is open from noon to 7 p.m. on May 10.

Chef and owner Orrett Weir said that a special holiday menu is planned, and explained that in the past he has always found delicacies like steak and lobster to be most popular on Mother’s Day.

Indeed, Jammings’ special menu this year features stuffed lobster thermidor, lobster bisque soup, Tuscan pasta with sausage and mussels, and a grilled prime ribeye steak. The Jamaican restaurant will also be offering some of their traditional specialties like curry chicken patties and jerk chicken breast.

At Jammings, Mother’s Day holds deep personal significance for Weir.

“In Jamaica, Mother’s Day is one of the most important days,” the chef said. “It’s actually celebrated more than Christmas Day. Because everybody wants to do something for their mother on Mother’s Day.”

The restaurant expects strong turnout and encourages guests to call ahead to reserve tables.

Meanwhile, at Toscana Northern Italian Grill at 76 Chestnut Street, a staple in the local fine-dining scene, the focus is less on extravagant specials and more on creating a comforting dining experience for families.

“It’s nice when you’re able to take the family out for a special occasion,” staff member Megan Joseph said.

Toscana plans to largely maintain its regular menu, which includes staples such as chicken parmesan, eggplant parmesan, and seafood pasta dishes, along with a selection of rotating appetizer and entrée specials.

Joseph personally recommended Toscana’s rustic bolognese pasta and pan-seared shrimp and scallops

Toscana will open early at 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Like many sit-down restaurants, Toscana expects reservations to fill quickly and recommends planning ahead. “Typically, on busier days, we’re not always able to do takeout,” Joseph added.

Across all three businesses, owners and staff emphasized that Mother’s Day in Oneonta is about more than food—it reflects the close-knit nature of the community.

“It’s a small community, so people are more tight-knit,” Malcom at Sugar Beat said, adding that people simply want to “celebrate their mothers.”

Toscana shared a similar perspective, highlighting how local residents consistently come together for meaningful occasions.

“Our community is a very close-knit place to be,” Joseph said. “Whether it’s Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or Grandparents’ Day, our community comes together and recognizes those people that make an impact in so many lives.”

As the holiday weekend nears, business owners encourage customers to plan ahead—whether by placing bakery orders early or making dining reservations—to ensure a smooth and memorable celebration.

For many in Oneonta, Mother’s Day remains a cherished tradition, supported by the small businesses that help families mark the occasion in personal and lasting ways.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Lab, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.