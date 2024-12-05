Fundraiser Will Support Business Group, CV-S ‘HQ’ Program

CHERRY VALLEY—When it comes time to start preparing for the Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend—December 6-8 this year—among the many events planned is the Holiday Ticket Fundraiser. A tradition that went on for many years in the past, this popular fundraiser was revived three years ago in its current form. Businesses, artists, and individuals donate items, baskets, services, and gift certificates, which are then put on display for the weekend. People can purchase tickets and enter them next to the items they would like to win.

The Holiday Ticket Fundraiser benefits, in part, Historic Cherry Valley Businesses, which organizes the Holiday Weekend and the Memorial Day weekend “Spring into Summer Festival,” among other activities. Every year, the group chooses a service organization with which to split the proceeds. Most recently, raffle earnings have been shared with the Cherry Valley-Springfield Endowment Foundation for Educational Excellence and the Cherry Valley Food Pantry’s Backpack Program.

This year, Historic Cherry Valley Businesses has partnered with “HQ” at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School. HQ is headed up by September Schecter, a teacher at the school. The program has a dedicated classroom, open to students and community members, which provides hygiene products, clothing, and personal items free of charge. Run by students and staff, HQ is a much-needed service to the community, Historic Cherry Valley Businesses officials said.

Holiday Ticket raffle items are already on display as of Black Friday, November 29. Now through the First Friday Open House on Friday, December 6, they can be viewed at 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Starting at 6 p.m., First Friday will also feature a lighted tractor parade, Father Christmas, a Happy Haggs performance, holiday karaoke, a fire dancer, and an official tree lighting, after which visitors can stay in the village for live music at Red Shed Ale House, dinner at Rose & Kettle or Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, holiday shopping, and an open mic session at The Telegraph School.

On Saturday and Sunday of the Holiday Weekend, December 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Holiday Ticket raffle items will be on display on the ground floor of the historic Limestone Mansion, 33 Main Street. Tickets are $1.00 each, $5.00 for 10, or $10.00 for 25. Participants need not be present to win.

The drawing of raffle winners will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 during the Holiday Weekend closing party, which starts at 3 p.m. at the Limestone Mansion, and will feature snacks, drinks for purchase, and live music by Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz and Sten Yngvar Isachsen of Musicians of Ma’alwyck.

“Come enjoy, food, drink, and community in the beauty of one of Cherry Valley’s local treasures, and do it all for a good cause,” officials invited.

For more information, visit the Historic Cherry Valley Businesses page on Facebook.